Nebraska Soccer Defeats Omaha 2-1 in In-State Matchup
The Nebraska women’s soccer team knows how to keep fans on the edge of their seats, and Sunday night in Omaha was no exception. In front of a lively crowd at Caniglia Field, the Huskers battled their in-state rival Omaha Mavericks.
And with that, they walked away with a 2-1 victory to stay unbeaten this season. The win pushed Nebraska’s record to 3-0-2, while Omaha dropped to 2-1-2 in the early campaign.
Nebraska’s Offensive Firepower Sets the Tone
The Huskers didn’t waste any time showing their intent. Despite less-than-ideal conditions, Nebraska came out firing, peppering the Omaha defense with eight shots in the first 13 minutes alone.
By halftime, the Big Red had racked up 17 shots compared to Omaha’s four, making it clear who was dictating the pace. Their relentless attack would eventually produce a season-high 25 shots overall, a true reflection of their offensive depth.
That early pressure paid off when Ella Rudney delivered the game’s opening strike. At the 12:12 mark, Rudney turned and launched a shot from 20 yards out, slotting it into the lower-left corner for an unassisted goal. It was a highlight moment from the forward, who kept Omaha’s back line busy all evening with a team-high seven shots. Her goal not only broke the deadlock but also energized the Huskers for the rest of the first half.
The momentum continued in the 32nd minute when Nebraska doubled its lead. Reagan Raabe and Lauryn Anglim worked together to set up freshman Reese Borer. She calmly finished with a low shot at 32:51 for her first career goal.
It was a memorable moment for Borer and a sign of the depth this Huskers squad brings to the field. Nebraska ended the night with a 10-5 edge in shots on goal and both assists in the match.
Omaha Pushes Back, Huskers Hold Strong
The Mavericks refused to go down quietly. In the 62nd minute, Isabelle Milne pulled one back for Omaha with their lone goal of the night. But from there, the Husker defense stayed disciplined, with goalkeeper Cece Villa standing tall between the posts.
Villa finished with three saves to secure the win, closing the door on Omaha’s comeback hopes.
With the in-state rivalry win behind them, Nebraska now heads home to Barbara Hibner Stadium to host Oregon State on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CDT. Fans can catch the action on B1G+ or grab tickets at huskers.com/tickets. With their undefeated streak still alive, the Huskers will look to carry this momentum into another exciting matchup.
