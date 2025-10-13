Nebraska Soccer Secures Fitting Senior Day Win Over Maryland
The Nebraska soccer team made sure its Senior Day celebration was one to remember.
On a crisp Sunday afternoon in Lincoln, the Huskers defeated Maryland 2–0. They just sent off their senior class with a dominant performance. And that was every bit on-brand for John Walker’s squad. The win came right after their much-needed victory against Purdue. It also gave Nebraska back-to-back wins for the first time since early September and renewed its late-season momentum in Big Ten play.
Huskers Shine Early on Senior Day
Senior defender Lauryn Anglim perfectly captured the emotion of the day. "Everything about this program has suited me and helped me grow as a person and a player," she said. "Just the relationships and everything, I'm so grateful for everything that they've given me."
Nebraska entered the match with a 6-3-5 record and a renewed sense of urgency. Meanwhile, Maryland arrived in Lincoln on a four-game skid. From the opening whistle, it was all Huskers. Junior defender Jo Sees took the first shot just two minutes in, setting the tone for an aggressive first half. By the 39th minute, Nebraska had unleashed 16 shots, with six on target, and racked up eight corner kicks.
Maryland goalkeeper Faith Luckey did her best to hold the line, recording six saves to keep the game close. Still, Nebraska’s relentless attack reflected a team determined to stay true to its identity.
The breakthrough came in the 39th minute, when a Maryland handball gave Nebraska a golden opportunity from the penalty spot. Anglim stepped up with confidence and delivered, placing her shot perfectly into the top center of the net to give the Huskers a 1–0 lead.
The first half ended with Nebraska holding a commanding 20–1 shot advantage. Though possession was nearly even, the Huskers spent 66% of their time in Maryland’s half
Rudney Finishes the Job as Seniors Take a Bow
Nebraska stayed on the front foot after halftime. Freshman forward Carson Bohonek appeared to have doubled the lead in the 51st minute, but her goal was waved off for offside. Maryland responded with its best offensive stretch of the game. And they forced senior goalkeeper Cece Villa into her first save in the 56th minute.
Finally, in the 62nd minute, the Huskers put the game out of reach. Junior forward Ella Rudney found the back of the net with a clinical finish to the bottom right corner, assisted by senior forward Reagan Raabe. It was Nebraska’s 26th shot of the afternoon, and it sealed a 2–0 win on an emotional day. The final shot count told the full story: Nebraska 29, Maryland 6.
With the win, Nebraska improved to 7-3-5 on the season and moved into a tie for 11th in the Big Ten with nine points. Next up, the Huskers will travel west for a challenging California road trip, facing USC on Thursday and UCLA on Sunday.
