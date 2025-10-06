Nebraska Soccer Suffers Third Straight Defeat in 3–0 Loss to Northwestern
The Nebraska soccer team’s early-season magic has officially fizzled out.
After an impressive 10-match unbeaten run that had fans buzzing, the Huskers hit another wall on Sunday. The team failed 3–0 to Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois. The defeat marked their third consecutive loss and left Nebraska searching for answers as the Big Ten grind intensifies.
Nebraska Struggles to Find Rhythm Against Northwestern
From the opening whistle, Nebraska looked out of sync. The Wildcats dictated the tempo and rarely allowed the Huskers to establish control in the midfield. By the end of the match, the stat sheet told a one-sided story.
Nebraska was outshot 13-7 and trailed 6-1 in shots on goal. Northwestern’s constant offensive pressure finally broke through with goals from Caterina Regazzoni, Sarah O’Donnell, and Kennedy Roesch, each capitalizing on lapses in Nebraska’s defensive organization.
What made the loss sting even more was how little Nebraska was able to threaten Northwestern’s goal. The Wildcats’ back line effectively cut off passing lanes, forcing the Huskers into long, speculative attempts that rarely found their mark. For a team that began the year unbeaten through 10 games, the lack of fluidity and confidence in the final third was striking.
The Huskers’ best chance to break their scoring drought came midway through the second half. In the 63rd minute, Carson Bohonek unleashed a powerful free kick that had the Northwestern keeper beat. However, cruelly clanked off the crossbar. That moment summed up Nebraska’s afternoon, so close, yet so far.
Bohonek led the team with three total shots, showcasing her effort to spark some offense. But despite her determination, Ava Makovicka registered Nebraska’s lone shot on target, underlining the team’s struggles to penetrate Northwestern’s disciplined defense. Every attack seemed to fizzle just before it could turn dangerous.
Huskers Look to Bounce Back at Home
The numbers reflected more than just a bad day at the office. As they hinted at frustration boiling over. Nebraska committed 19 fouls compared to Northwestern’s nine.
On the other end, goalkeeper Cece Villa (4-3-5) worked hard to keep things respectable, making two saves across 90 minutes. Still, she faced relentless pressure as her defense failed to close down shooters in time.
Nebraska also fell short in set pieces, trailing 7-6 in corner kicks. For a team known for its creative playmaking, the inability to capitalize on these opportunities only deepened the disappointment.
With the loss, Nebraska’s record dropped to 5-3-5, while Northwestern improved to 5-2-6. Just a few weeks ago, the Huskers looked like one of the most balanced squads in the Big Ten. Now, they’re fighting to rediscover their early-season spark before the conference standings start to tighten further.
The next test comes at home this Thursday, when Nebraska hosts Purdue at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln. If the Huskers want to get back on track, they’ll need to rediscover the creative energy and composure that fueled their unbeaten start quickly.
