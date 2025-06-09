Nebraska Softball Adds Transfer Catcher
Nebraska softball has made a transfer portal addition.
Jesse Farrell, a two-year starter at UNLV as a catcher, is set to join Nebraska. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Henderson, Nev., native earned second-team All-Mountain West honors this past season. As a freshman, she was one of 25 finalists for national freshman of the year in 2024.
Farrell played in 100 games and started 99 in her two seasons at UNLV. The catcher owns a .338 batting average in her career, including 26 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 72 runs scored and 74 RBIs on 100 hits. She has posted an OPS of 1.060 and has drawn 44 walks in two years. On the fielding side, Farrell has logged 221 putouts and 139 assists.
In 2025, Farrell amassed 39 runs, 48 hits and 28 RBIs on a .318 batting average. She added eight home runs, 14 doubles and two triples, along with 23 walks. As a catcher, she owns a .964 career fielding percentage and has thrown out 35 percent of base stealers.
This is the first incoming transfer for the Big Red this offseason. A couple weeks ago, pitcher Caitlin Olensky departed the program after two seasons in Lincoln.
Nebraska lost only two senior starters off of this year's super regional team, with one of them being catcher Ava Bredwell. Farrell steps in as an immediate contender for the position. Another player who could see action for the first time at the position is Carlie Muhlbach, who enrolled in January and redshirted this season.
