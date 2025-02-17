Ava Kuszak Ties Nebraska Softball Record in Run-Rule Win
Ava Kuszak had herself a day Sunday, blasting three home runs and leading the No. 18 Nebraska Cornhuskers to a 16-3, five-inning win over the Montana Grizzlies on the final day of the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, N.M.
With her three homers, Kuszak tied the school record for most homers in a game and became the third Husker to achieve the feat.
The Nebraska offense was ridiculous all weekend hitting .446 as a team and blasting 20 home runs while outscoring opponents 69-9. NU scored 10 or more runs in each of the five games in New Mexico, setting a program first by reaching double digits in runs for five straight games.
Kuszak went a perfect 4-for-4 with six RBIs, while Jordy Bahl, hitting behind her in the lineup, also went 4-for-4, adding two doubles and a triple. The dynamic duo combined for an 8-for-8 performance against Montana, totaling two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven runs, and seven RBIs.
Emmerson Cope (3-0) earned the win in relief, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out two batters. Caitlin Olensky started for Nebraska, giving up three runs over 2.0 innings. Hannah Camenzind closed the game, striking out two and allowing just one hit in her inning of work.
After taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Huskers found themselves down 3-2 heading into the home half of the second.
It didn't take long for NU to regain the lead and run away with the victory. Nebraska scored nine runs in the bottom of the third and tacked on three more in the fourth.
The Huskers will head to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Feb. 20-23.
Nebraska's first game of the tournament is against No. 24 Baylor on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. (CT).
All games will be streamed on FloSoftball and can be heard for free on the Huskers Radio Network.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Nebraska has now scored 10 or more runs in five straight games for the first time in program history.
- The Huskers outscored their opponents 69-9 in five games on the weekend.
- Ava Kuszak posted a new career high in home runs with three, which ties the school record for most home runs in a game. The most recent Husker to hit three home runs in a game was Kaylan Jablonski on March 17, 2018. Kuszak notched six home runs in five games at the Troy Cox Classic.
- Kuszak notched a new career high in RBIs with six and tied her career high with four hits.
- Kuszak and Jordy Bahl, who are one and two in the batting order, went 8-for-8 with two doubles, a triple, three homers, seven runs and seven RBIs.
- Bahl’s triple in the first inning was the first of her career, and her four hits marked a new career high.
- The last time the Huskers started 8-2 through a season's first 10 games was the 2019 season.
