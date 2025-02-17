Britt Prince Injured as Nebraska Women's Basketball Loses at Illinois
The rough stretch continues for Nebraska women's basketball.
Following a massive upset win at No. 17 Maryland last week, Nebraska went to Illinois and fell, 77-68. The Huskers drop to 17-9 on the season and 8-7 in Big Ten Conference play while the Illini improve to 21-5 adn 11-4 in the league.
NU has lost four of their last five games.
Nebraska put together a strong first half, hitting five 3s to lead 31-30 at the break. But everything fell apart in the third quarter. After a quick bucket from Nebraska center Alexis Markowski, Illinois used a 9-4 run to take a lead that would never be relinquished.
The Illini won the third quarter 22-13.
The final quarter was a heavyweight slugfest, as both teams scored over 20 points. Markowski had 13 of Nebraska's 24 points in the quarter as Illinois continually held off the Husker attacks with an equally successful offense.
Last in the fourth quarter, Nebraska point guard Britt Prince went down with a right ankle injury. She did not return to the floor, but was able to exit the locker room on crutches to be with her team by the end of the game.
Markowski's 28 points were a game-high. She added eight rebounds.
Nebraska returns to Lincoln to host Oregon on Wednesday. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.
