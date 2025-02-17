All Huskers

Britt Prince Injured as Nebraska Women's Basketball Loses at Illinois

The Huskers have lost four of their last five games.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Britt Prince.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

The rough stretch continues for Nebraska women's basketball.

Following a massive upset win at No. 17 Maryland last week, Nebraska went to Illinois and fell, 77-68. The Huskers drop to 17-9 on the season and 8-7 in Big Ten Conference play while the Illini improve to 21-5 adn 11-4 in the league.

NU has lost four of their last five games.

Nebraska put together a strong first half, hitting five 3s to lead 31-30 at the break. But everything fell apart in the third quarter. After a quick bucket from Nebraska center Alexis Markowski, Illinois used a 9-4 run to take a lead that would never be relinquished.

The Illini won the third quarter 22-13.

The final quarter was a heavyweight slugfest, as both teams scored over 20 points. Markowski had 13 of Nebraska's 24 points in the quarter as Illinois continually held off the Husker attacks with an equally successful offense.

Last in the fourth quarter, Nebraska point guard Britt Prince went down with a right ankle injury. She did not return to the floor, but was able to exit the locker room on crutches to be with her team by the end of the game.

Markowski's 28 points were a game-high. She added eight rebounds.

Nebraska returns to Lincoln to host Oregon on Wednesday. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on B1G+.

MORE: Husker Wrestling Trounces Indiana on Senior Day

MORE: Massive Second-Half Effort Sees Nebraska Men's Basketball Complete Comeback at Northwestern

MORE: Loss of Nebraska's Spring Game Highlights Challenges of New College Football Landscape

MORE: Gabe Swansen's Hot Bat Pushes No. 24 Nebraska Baseball Past No. 16 Vanderbilt

MORE: Jordy Bahl Pitches No-Hitter, Nebraska Softball Homers Its Way to Two More Wins

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball