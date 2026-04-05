Four Takeaways from No. 8 Nebraska Softball's Sweep of Rutgers

The No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers came from behind on Sunday to beat Rutgers, 11-5, at Bowlin Stadium, completing the series sweep of the Scarlet Knights.

With the win, the Huskers improved to 30-6 (11-1 Big Ten) on the season.

After winning the first two games by scores of 8-0 and 5-3. Head coach Rhonda Revelle turned to senior Hannah Camenzind for the start in the circle. The lefty only recorded three after giving up three runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks.

Alexis Jensen pitched 3.0 innings before handing the ball off to Jordy Frahm for the final three frames.

Frahm earned her 10th win of the season and did not allow a hit. She allowed one free pass and struck out six of the 10 batters she faced.

Rutgers opened the scoring with two runs in the first, but Nebraska answered in the bottom of the inning with seven.

Finding open green.



Huskers are on the board. pic.twitter.com/BX0uw6S95O — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 5, 2026

The Scarlet Knights added single runs in the second, third, and fourth, but the Huskers scored once in the third and three more in the fifth.

Here are four takeaways from the series against Rutgers.

Rhonda Revelle Wins No. 1,200

Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle recorded her 1,200th win at Nebraska with the victory on Sunday. She has a 1,200-686 record with the Huskers.

Revelle entered the season with the third-most wins of any active Division I head coach.

Named the head coach of Nebraska in 1993, Revelle is the winningest coach of any sport at NU and has been a part of the softball program for 37 of its 50 seasons. Alongside assistant Lori Sippel, the duo has been a part of 1,500 wins with The Red Team.

34 years.

1,200 Red Team wins.

Countless memories.



The winningest coach in Nebraska Athletics history just keeps winning. pic.twitter.com/lh4UFkbYl0 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 5, 2026

Coaching Accolades

Winningest Coach in Nebraska Athletic History (male or female)

Winningest Coach in Nebraska Softball History

National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2010)

Five-Time NFCA Midwest Region Staff of the Year (1998, 2002, 2013, 2014 & 2022)

Midwest Region Coach of the Year (1995)

Four-Time Conference Coach of the Year (Big Eight: 1995; Big 12: 1998, 2001; Big Ten: 2014)

Winner of Eight Conference Titles

Winner of Four NCAA Regional Championships

Coached 23 All-Americans at Nebraska

Coached 14 Academic All-Americans at Nebraska

Dr. Barbara Hibner Trailblazer Award Recipient (2007)

Jordy Frahm Ties Another Record

Nebraska native, Jordy Frahm, tied another program record on Sunday with two triples against Rutgers.

The extra-base hits tied a program mark for triples in a single game.

Frahm finished the series against the Scarlet Knights 5-for-8, with four walks, a double, two triples, and a home run. She drove in two runs and scored five times.

In the circle, Frahm was 2-0 with a save. She threw 9.0 Innings and struck out 17 batters. She only surrendered five hits and one free pass.

Gold Glove Worthy Defense

Hannah Coor has made play after play in centerfield and is making a strong case for a Rawlings Gold Glove.

Against Rutgers, Coor robbed a home run on Saturday and then threw out a runner attempting to score from third.

In 36 games played this season, Coor has had 38 total chances. She has recorded 34 putouts and three assists, only being charged with one error for a fielding percentage of .974.

Coor has also caught fire at the plate, smashing almost every record-high she has ever set. She is batting .317 with 32 hits, including five doubles, one triple, three home runs, 27 runs scored, and 15 RBIs. She has earned 16 walks and struck out 10 times.

What might be more impressive is her .417 on-base percentage and .475 slugging percentage.

Hitting is Contagious

The Huskers got production up and down the lineup in all three games against Rutgers.

In the first game, eight of the nine starters reached base via a hit or a walk. NU only had five hits in the contest but earned five walks and two hit-by-pitches.

Six different Huskers recorded a hit in Game 2, and in Sunday's finale, nine Huskers recorded at least one hit.

Lex gives us the lead.



3-2 Nebraska pic.twitter.com/WH4h5ot1Ng — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 5, 2026

Every Husker who stepped into the box was patient at the plate. As a team, NU had more or an equal amount of walks to strikeouts.

Up next for Nebraska is a trip to Wisconsin for a three-game series against the Badgers. The first game on Friday, April 10, is set for 7 p.m. CDT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network (107.3 FM).