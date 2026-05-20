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How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Softball's Super Regional vs Oklahoma State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The Huskers and Cowgirls have a best-of-three series with a Women's College World Series berth on the line.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
The 2026 Lincoln Super Regional between Nebraska and Oklahoma State begins on Thursday, May 21.
The 2026 Lincoln Super Regional between Nebraska and Oklahoma State begins on Thursday, May 21. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Nebraska CornhuskersNebraska CornhuskersOklahoma State CowboysOklahoma State Cowboys

After the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oklahoma State Cowgirls clashed for two games in March, it seemed like destiny would put the teams on a collision course to meet again before the Women's College World Series.

On Thursday, the Huskers and Cowgirls will meet for the first game of a best-of-three Super Regional with a WCWS berth awaiting the winner at the finish line.

The Lincoln Super Regional is the first hosted by NU in program history.

The two programs did split the two-game series earlier in the season, with the third game getting canceled due to inclement weather.

Oklahoma State took the first meeting by a score of 2-1, walking off in the bottom of the 11th inning thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Rosie Davis.

In the second game, Nebraska got the better of OSU and won 4-3.

How to Follow

  • Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (49-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs OK State (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12)
  • When: Thursday, May 21
  • Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
  • Time: 8 p.m. CDT 
  • Watch: ESPN2
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (49-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs OK State (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12)
  • When: Friday, May 22
  • Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
  • Time: 4 p.m. CDT 
  • Watch: ESPN2
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
  • If Necessary
  • Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (49-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs OK State (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12)
  • When: Saturday, May 22
  • Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
  • Time: 4 p.m. CDT 
  • Watch: ESPN
  • Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Oklahoma State Scout

Oklahoma State completely dominated the Stillwater Regional, going 3-0 and outscoring its opponents 34-7. The +27 run differential was the largest in NCAA Regionals in program history.

The Cowgirls are 30-4 in NCAA Regional/Super Regional games since 2019.

Oklahoma State posted a 16-0 run-rule victory in its regional opener against Eastern Illinois before beating Stanford in two consecutive games by a combined score of 18-7 to clinch a spot in the Super Regional.

The Cowgirls will go as far as Ruby Meylan can take them.

Meylan, a Nebraska native, is the 2026 Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year and was named a First Team All-American by Softball America on Tuesday.

Head Coach

  • Kenny Gajewski | 11th season as HC at Oklahoma State
  • NCAA Regionals in every season except the COVID-shortened 2020
  • 6 Super Regionals
  • 5 WCWS appearances
  • 2022 Big 12 Softball Tournament Champions

2025-2026 Record & Awards

  • Record: (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12)
  • Big 12 Awards: Co-Pitcher of the Year
  • All-Big 12: 2x First Team, 2x All-Freshman, 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

  • Oklahoma State leads 54-49
  • Split two games with Nebraska in 2026

Key Returners

  • Ruby Meylan | Sr. | RHP | Has appeared in 43 games, making 30 starts. She is 29-7 with a 2.12 ERA and has pitched 22 complete games and 238 innings.
  • Rosie Davis | Jr. | INF | Has hit a home run in five of her last eight games and has a team-high 15 homers on the year. She also leads the team in hits (60) and doubles (12).
  • Amanda Hasler | Jr. | C | Leads the team with 64 RBIs and is second in home runs with 14.
  • Claire Timm | Sr. | OF | Is second on the team with a .336 batting average, and third in hits (51), home runs (9), and RBIs (48).
  • Tia Warsop | Jr. | OF | Leads the team with a .489 batting average.
  • Karli Godwin | Jr. | INF | Has a .325 batting average, a .552 slugging percentage, and a .437 on-base percentage.

Key Departures

  • Tallen Edwards | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M
  • Micaela Wark | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M
  • Megan Delgadillo | OF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

  • Aubrey Jones | Fr. | INF | Has started all 56 games at shortstop and is batting .319.
  • Jayelle Austin | Fr. | OF | A key piece of the outfield, and is batting .258 with a team-high 15 stolen bases.

Outlook

Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if this series needs all three games to determine a winner. The advantage Nebraska has is pitching because the Huskers have two starters compared to Oklahoma State's one.

I still expect Nebraska to win, but the Huskers need to score more than seven runs (their three-game total in last weekend's regional) because the Cowgirls can hit.

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Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

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