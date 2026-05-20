How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Softball's Super Regional vs Oklahoma State with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

After the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oklahoma State Cowgirls clashed for two games in March, it seemed like destiny would put the teams on a collision course to meet again before the Women's College World Series.

On Thursday, the Huskers and Cowgirls will meet for the first game of a best-of-three Super Regional with a WCWS berth awaiting the winner at the finish line.

The Lincoln Super Regional is the first hosted by NU in program history.

The two programs did split the two-game series earlier in the season, with the third game getting canceled due to inclement weather.

Oklahoma State took the first meeting by a score of 2-1, walking off in the bottom of the 11th inning thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Rosie Davis.

In the second game, Nebraska got the better of OSU and won 4-3.

Supers in the Star City. pic.twitter.com/z2zQ6E9zaX — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 18, 2026

How to Follow

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (49-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs OK State (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12)

No. 1 Nebraska (49-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs OK State (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12) When: Thursday, May 21

Thursday, May 21 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 8 p.m. CDT

8 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (49-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs OK State (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12)

No. 1 Nebraska (49-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs OK State (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12) When: Friday, May 22

Friday, May 22 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 4 p.m. CDT

4 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

If Necessary

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (49-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs OK State (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12)

No. 1 Nebraska (49-6 overall, 23-1 Big Ten) vs OK State (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12) When: Saturday, May 22

Saturday, May 22 Where: Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. Time: 4 p.m. CDT

4 p.m. CDT Watch: ESPN

ESPN Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Monday message.



YOU BRING US JOY!!!



Thank you HUSKER NATION

We are all N together.



ONE TEAM—being present, staying in the moment and working to win THIS PITCH. pic.twitter.com/lY2xgysAmT — Rhonda Revelle (@RhondaRevelle) May 18, 2026

Oklahoma State Scout

Oklahoma State completely dominated the Stillwater Regional, going 3-0 and outscoring its opponents 34-7. The +27 run differential was the largest in NCAA Regionals in program history.

The Cowgirls are 30-4 in NCAA Regional/Super Regional games since 2019.

Oklahoma State posted a 16-0 run-rule victory in its regional opener against Eastern Illinois before beating Stanford in two consecutive games by a combined score of 18-7 to clinch a spot in the Super Regional.

The Cowgirls will go as far as Ruby Meylan can take them.

Meylan, a Nebraska native, is the 2026 Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year and was named a First Team All-American by Softball America on Tuesday.

Head Coach

Kenny Gajewski | 11th season as HC at Oklahoma State

NCAA Regionals in every season except the COVID-shortened 2020

6 Super Regionals

5 WCWS appearances

2022 Big 12 Softball Tournament Champions

2025-2026 Record & Awards

Record: (41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12)

(41-15 overall, 16-8 Big 12) Big 12 Awards: Co-Pitcher of the Year

Co-Pitcher of the Year All-Big 12: 2x First Team, 2x All-Freshman, 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Oklahoma State leads 54-49

Split two games with Nebraska in 2026

Key Returners

Ruby Meylan | Sr. | RHP | Has appeared in 43 games, making 30 starts. She is 29-7 with a 2.12 ERA and has pitched 22 complete games and 238 innings.

Rosie Davis | Jr. | INF | Has hit a home run in five of her last eight games and has a team-high 15 homers on the year. She also leads the team in hits (60) and doubles (12).

Amanda Hasler | Jr. | C | Leads the team with 64 RBIs and is second in home runs with 14.

Claire Timm | Sr. | OF | Is second on the team with a .336 batting average, and third in hits (51), home runs (9), and RBIs (48).

Tia Warsop | Jr. | OF | Leads the team with a .489 batting average.

Karli Godwin | Jr. | INF | Has a .325 batting average, a .552 slugging percentage, and a .437 on-base percentage.

Key Departures

Tallen Edwards | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M

Micaela Wark | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Texas A&M

Megan Delgadillo | OF | Graduated

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Aubrey Jones | Fr. | INF | Has started all 56 games at shortstop and is batting .319.

Jayelle Austin | Fr. | OF | A key piece of the outfield, and is batting .258 with a team-high 15 stolen bases.

Outlook

Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if this series needs all three games to determine a winner. The advantage Nebraska has is pitching because the Huskers have two starters compared to Oklahoma State's one.

I still expect Nebraska to win, but the Huskers need to score more than seven runs (their three-game total in last weekend's regional) because the Cowgirls can hit.