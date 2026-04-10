How to Watch No. 7 Nebraska Softball at Wisconsin with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Nebraska rolls into Wisconsin for a three-game series starting Friday as the seventh-ranked team in the country.

The Huskers are coming off a sweep of Rutgers and on a five-game winning steak.

Against the Scarlet Knights, senior Jordy Frahm led the offense with a .625 batting average. She recorded a double, two triples, and a home run. Both of her two triples came during Sunday’s 11-5 win and tied NU’s single-game triples record.

Frahm also went 2-0 with a save in the circle. She did not allow an earned run and struck out 17 across 9.0 innings to claim Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors.

She dealt.



2-0 / 1 SV / 9.0 IP / 17 K / 1 BB / 0 R@jordybahl → B1G Pitcher of the Week 🏆👊 pic.twitter.com/XW8M6cwLah — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 6, 2026

Senior shortstop Ava Kuszak also homered in the series against Rutgers and returns to Madison for the first time since transferring to Nebraska after spending the first two seasons of her collegiate career with the Badgers.

This series also marks the first meeting between the two programs since 2024, which was Kuszak's sophomore season.

In two seasons, Kuszak played in 76 games, making 65 starts. She started all 52 games her sophomore season but saw time at second base, shortstop, and right field.

As a sophomore, Kuszak was an All-Big Ten Second-Team selection .318 with 15 doubles, one triple, nine homers, and 32 RBIs.

All three games in Wisconsin will have a free radio broadcast with Nate Rohr on the call. The radio broadcast is available at Huskers.com/listen and on the official Huskers app. Friday’s game will air on the Big Ten Network, while Saturday’s and Sunday’s will be streamed on B1G+.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 7 Nebraska (30-6, 11-1) vs Wisconsin (22-12, 7-5)

No. 7 Nebraska (30-6, 11-1) vs Wisconsin (22-12, 7-5) When: Friday, April 10

Friday, April 10 Where: Goodman Diamond, Madison, Wisc.

Goodman Diamond, Madison, Wisc. Time: 7 p.m. CDT

7 p.m. CDT Watch: BTN

BTN Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 7 Nebraska (30-6, 11-1) vs Wisconsin (22-12, 7-5)

No. 7 Nebraska (30-6, 11-1) vs Wisconsin (22-12, 7-5) When: Saturday, April 11

Saturday, April 11 Where: Goodman Diamond, Madison, Wisc.

Goodman Diamond, Madison, Wisc. Time: 12 p.m. CDT

12 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 7 Nebraska (30-6, 11-1) vs Wisconsin (22-12, 7-5)

No. 7 Nebraska (30-6, 11-1) vs Wisconsin (22-12, 7-5) When: Sunday, April 12

Sunday, April 12 Where: Goodman Diamond, Madison, Wisc.

Goodman Diamond, Madison, Wisc. Time: 12 p.m. CDT

12 p.m. CDT Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Business trip to the Badger State. pic.twitter.com/MB0Ix8b5a7 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 8, 2026

Wisconsin Scout

The Badgers have won eight of their last 10 games, and have won three of their four Big Ten series on the season.

Wisconsin is coming off a 7-6 midweek clash with Loyola Chicago, scoring seven unanswered runs.

The Badgers currently sit in fifth place in the Big Ten and enter the weekend ranked No. 36 in the RPI, their highest mark since the 2023 season.

Head Coach

Yvette Healy | 16th season as HC at Wisconsin

UW Record entering the season: 48-310-1

7 seasons at Loyola University as head coach

3 seasons as assistant coach at DePaul

2013 Big Ten Tournament Champions

2007 Horizon League Champions

2007 Horizon League Coach of the Year

6 NCAA Tournament Regionals at UW

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 33-21, (B1G 11-11, 9th)

33-21, (B1G 11-11, 9th) B1G Awards: N/A

N/A All-B1G: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x All-Freshman

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads the all-time series 28-15

NU swept the 2024 three-game series by scores of 5-4, 7-3, and 11-7

Key Returners

Hilary Blomberg | Jr. | C/3B | Has a team-high 19 extra base hits and is batting .406 with 41 RBIs. She currently holds a 19-game on-base streak as well, good for the eighth-longest in program history.

Shelby Jacobson | Sr. | RHP | Leads the team with 10 wins and 24 appearances. She also has a team-best 3.49 ERA.

Kendra Lewis | So. | UTL | Led the team with a .408 batting average, .650 slugging percentage, and .442 on-base percentage as a freshman in 2025. Was a First Team All-Big Ten selection.

Emily Bojan | Sr. | C/UTL | In her first season as an everyday starter and leads the team with 37 runs scored, 25 walks, and a .508 on-base percentage, and is second with 38 hits.

Key Departures

Molly Schlosser | OF | Graduated

Gabi Salo | RHP | Graduated

Molly Jacobson | RHP | Graduated

Eden Echevarria | So. | OF | Transferred to Illinois.

Mattie Beliveau | So. | RHP | Transferred to UCLA.

Gabby Fakes | So. | LHP | Transferred to Wichita State.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Jaclyn Showalter | R-Fr. | INF | Has homered in each of the last three games, becoming just the 10th Badger in program history to hit a home run in at least three straight games. She is 6-for-16 with four extra base hits and six RBIs in her last four games.

Berritt Herr | Fr. | RHP | Second on the team with a 9-5 record and 4.77 ERA.

Outlook

Nebraska should sweep Wisconsin, and coming home with at least one run-rule isn't out of the question, especially against a pitching staff that allows 4.66 earned runs per game.

Wisconsin was swept by UCLA to begin conference play by scores of 14-5 (five innings), 8-0, and 16-9.