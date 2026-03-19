How to Watch No. 9 Nebraska Softball vs Michigan State with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The ninth-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-5, 3-0) are looking to keep their undefeated streak in Big Ten play alive with a three-game series at Michigan State starting Friday.
NU enters the weekend on a 10-game winning streak and has won 17 of its last 18 games.
In the first weekend of conference play, the Huskers swept the MIchigan Wolverines by scores of 5-2, 8-4 and 5-2.
Freshman Alexis Jensen was superb and was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and the Softball on SI Freshman of the Week for her performance in all three games.
Nebraska is ranked No. 9 in the NFCA Poll, No. 5 by USA Softball, No. 6 by D1 Softball, and No. 8 by Softball America.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (21-5, 3-0) vs Michigan State (13-13, 0-3)
- When: Friday, March 20
- Where: Secchia Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
- Time: 5 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (21-5, 3-0) vs Michigan State (13-13, 0-3)
- When: Saturday, March 21
- Where: Secchia Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
- Time: 1 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (21-5, 3-0) vs Michigan State (13-13, 0-3)
- When: Sunday, March 22
- Where: Secchia Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Michigan State Scout
The Spartans open 2026 home slate with a conference series against the Huskers. In their Big Ten opener, the Spartans were swept on the road by No. 7 UCLA.
This isn't a typical Michigan State team either. The Spartans had a hot start to the season and were receiving votes early on.
MSU's 13 wins are the most pre-conference victories in the last four season.
Head Coach
- Sharonda McDonald-Kelley | 4th season as HC at Michigan State
- 50-89 overall record at MSU
- 7 years as a head coach
- Career record of 152-172
- 2 NCAA Tournament appearances
- 2 Big South titles (Campbell)
- 2021 Big South Coach of the Year
- 10 years as an assistant coach at Ohio State, Florida, Texas Tech, LSU, Ohio, and Texas Southern
- Played collegiately at Texas A&M (2004-07)
2024-2025 Record & Awards
- Record: 16-29, (6-16 B1G, 14th)
- B1G Awards: N/A
- All-B1G: 1x Second Team
All-Time Series
- Nebraska leads 16-3
- April 10, 2022, last matchup, 5-4 NU
Key Returners
- Kendall Smiley | Jr. | OF | Ranks second on the team with 24 base hits and has added 14 RBIs, good for fourth. She is on pace to surpass her 2025 totals in hits (33), RBIs (18), and doubles (four).
- Payton Conroy | Jr. | SS | Is hitting a career-best .226, is second on the team in doubles (7), and has 13 base hits.
- Britain Beshears | Sr. | 1B | Is sixth all-time with 26 career home runs.
- Hannah Hawley | Sr. | C/3B | Leads the teams with four home runs and is fifth all-time with 27.
- Hannah Greer | Jr. | 2B | Six of her 14 base hits this year are for extra bases (1 homer, 1 triple, 4 doubles).
Key Departures
- Kaelin Cash | Sr. | INF | Transferred to Coastal Carolina. Was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection last season. Holds Michigan State's single-game record with eight RBIs and three home runs versus Michigan.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Zoie Bernard | Fr. | OF | Owns or shares the team lead in batting average (.427), slugging (.626), on-base percentage (.441), hits (32), runs scored (20), doubles (9), triples (5), and stolen bases (5-for-6).
Outlook
While this Michigan State is no pushover like in years before, Nebraska should still sweep the Spartans.
The Spartans can hit but struggle against strong pitching which is what NU brings to East Lansing.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.