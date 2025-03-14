How to Watch No. 21 Nebraska Softball at (RV) Ohio State: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers open conference play against the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend in Columbus.
Ohio State is receiving votes in the top 25 while NU is ranked in all four major polls.
The series' first two games will count in the conference standings, and the third game will be considered a nonconference match-up.
Last weekend, the Huskers hosted the Big Red Spring Fling, finishing with an impressive 4-0 record, which included three run-rule victories. Nebraska defeated Northern Iowa twice while securing its second win of the season against Northern Colorado and South Dakota State.
The Huskers have now posted a winning record in every tournament this season, bringing their overall record to 19-6 as they head into Big Ten play.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: vs RV-Ohio State (18-5-1)
- When: Friday, March 14 - Sunday, March 16
- Where: Buckeye Field
- Time: 5 p.m., 1 p.m., noon (CDT)
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network
Ohio State Scout
Ohio State is currently in the midst of an 11-game homestand and had an impressive 5-1 performance last weekend in its 2025 debut at Buckeye Field. The Buckeyes secured victories over Oakland twice, Merrimack, Kent State, and Notre Dame.
The Buckeyes' offense has been a driving force, averaging 8.5 runs per game over their last 10 games. During this stretch, they have posted a remarkable .365 team batting average and a .804 slugging percentage.
Six players have hit multiple home runs in this span, with Hadley Parisien and Taylor Cruse leading the way with five each. They have been supported by Jasmyn Burns (four), Morgan Frye (four), Sami Bewick (two), and Reagan Milliken (three). This offensive surge has resulted in six run-rule victories and five games where the Buckeyes scored 10 or more runs.
The pitching staff has also stepped up to the challenge. Freshman Lorin Boutte has been exceptional, posting a 3-1 record in her last six appearances, pitching 20.1 innings, earning one save, and maintaining a 1.38 ERA. Her overall 2.51 ERA ranks 21st in the Big Ten.
Kennedy Kay, who has logged the second-most innings on the team with 40.1, carries a 3.79 ERA. In her last two appearances against No. 1 Texas and Notre Dame, Kay went 7.2 innings, allowing just two earned runs.
Head Coach: Kirin Kumar
Kirin Kumar was appointed as the ninth head coach in the history of the softball program on June 4, 2024. Prior to this role, Kumar served as the head coach at Miami University (Ohio) for the previous four seasons (2021-2024).
Kumar, a two-time MAC Coach of the Year with the RedHawks, compiled a record of 174-56-1 (.755) during her tenure in Oxford. She led the team to three MAC Tournament championships and four MAC regular season titles and guided them to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four seasons.
2024 Record: 31-20, (12-11) Big Ten
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads the series 16-11.
Key Returners: Jasmyn Burns, C/UT, So. | Kami Kortokrax, INF, Sr. | Taylor Cruse, OF, So.
Key Additions: Hadley Parisien, OF, So. | Sami Bewick, INF, So. | Emma Tolley, C, So. | Morgan Frye, INF, Gr. | Kiki Estrada, INF, Jr. | Lorin Butte, P, Fr.
Key Departures: McKenzie Bump, UT | Allison Smith, P | Sam Hackenbracht, C/UT | Emily Ruck, P
Although the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers did not face off last season, the two teams have met nine times since the start of the 2021 season. Ohio State holds a 5-4 record in those matchups, having won regular season series against Nebraska in both 2022 and 2023.
Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in the 2011-12 academic year, the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers have squared off 20 times. In that span, Nebraska leads the overall series 12-8.
