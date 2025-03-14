Former Husker Alex Gordon to be Inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame
One of the greatest Huskers of all-time will officially be enshrined as one of the greatest Royals of all-time.
Former Nebraska baseball great Alex Gordon is set to be inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame this summer. Gordon played for the Kansas City Royals from 2007-20.
A two-time Big 12 Conference player of the year and the college player of the year at Nebraska in 2005, Gordon was drafted by the Royals with the second overall pick. That was the highest Husker draft position since Darin Erstad went No. 1 in 1995.
Gordon made his Major League Baseball debut on Opening Day in 2007. His first at-bat ended with a strikeout to Curt Schilling, with his first hit coming a few days later against Daisuke Matsuzaka.
Over the course of his 14 seasons in Kansas City, Gordon was a three-time All-Star while winning eight Gold Gloves. At the end of his career in 2020, he ranked in the Royals Career Top 10 in hits (6th), doubles (5th), home runs (4th), runs scored (6th); RBI (6th); totals bases (5th); and games played (6th).
Gordon helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series.
Royals Hall of Fame Night is slated for June 13. The Royals will be taking on the A's, with tickets on sale here.
