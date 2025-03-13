How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. UCLA: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Mission accomplished for the Nebraska baseball team.
Coming off a series loss in the first home stretch of the season, the vibes were not good for the Huskers, who had already played through a sub-par February while losing their staff ace and team leader Mason McConaughey in a season-ending injury.
However, NU righted the ship and picked up a two-game, midweek sweep of Wichita State to inject some confidence and enter a two-week road stretch having won three-straight games. Tuesday’s 10-1 route of the Shockers can be labeled as the Carson Jasa breakout game. The 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman made her first career start and dazzled through five scoreless innings allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Second baseman Devin Nunez whacked three hits and finished with five RBI to lead an offense that reached double-digit runs for the second time in 2025.
Wednesday’s contest was much more of a grinder, and provided a test to the Nebraska bullpen that had six different pitches make appearances. A four-run first inning from the Husker bats created a cushion that lasted until the fifth inning when WSU made it 4-3 off a Lane Haworth homer. Then, Lincoln native Max Buettenback stepped in to mash a pinch-hit solo home run to make it a two-run lead, which ultimately made the difference in the 5-3 victory as Luke Broderick slammed the door shut in his first save of the season.
Now comes one of the hardest stretches of the Huskers season as they embark on a nine-game road trip starting with college baseball power UCLA – who’s gotten off to a good start in 2025.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers face the Bruins for the first time as conference foes.
How to Follow Along
Game 1
- Matchup: Nebraska (7-8, 1-2 B1G) at UCLA (13-4, 2-1 B1G)
- When: Friday, March 14, 2025
- Where: Jackie Robinson Stadium, Los Angeles, Ca.
- Time: 7 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2
- Matchup: Nebraska (7-8, 1-2 B1G) at UCLA (13-4, 2-1 B1G)
- When: Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Where: Jackie Robinson Stadium, Los Angeles, Ca.
- Time: 4 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (7-8, 1-2 B1G) at UCLA (13-4, 2-1 B1G)
- When: Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Where: Jackie Robinson Stadium, Los Angeles, Ca.
- Time: 3 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Friday
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (0-2, 7.71 ERA, 18.2 IP, 16 ER, 23 H, 18 SO, 6 BB) | UCLA: Cody Delvecchio, RHP, Jr. (0-2, 9.18 ERA, 16.2 IP, 17 ER, 19 H, 19 SO, 9 BB).
Saturday
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (2-2, 2.70 ERA, 20.0 IP, 6 ER, 12 H, 23 SO, 1 BB) | UCLA: Ian May, LHP, R-Jr. (2-1, 5.50 ERA, 18.0 IP, 11 ER, 19 H, 11 SO, 9 BB).
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (0-1, 3.29 ERA, 13.2 IP, 5 ER, 18 H, 12 SO, 5 BB) | UCLA: Landon Stump, RHP, Soph. (1-0, 4.08 ERA, 17.2 IP, 8 ER, 17 H, 14 SO, 10 BB).
Series History
- UCLA leads the all-time series 6-2 dating back to 1997 when the Huskers and Bruins first played.
- The two programs last played one another in an early March series in 2011 when NU took two of three at Hawks Field.
UCLA Scout
Last Season: 19-33 (9-21 Pac-12); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: John Savage (689-467-2 at UCLA, 21st Season; 777-550-3 as HC)
All-Conference Returners: Roch Cholowsky, INF, Soph.
Key Transfers: Ian May, LHP, R-Jr. (Cal) | August Souza, RHP, Gr. (Santa Clara) | Ryan Rissas, LHP, Gr. (UC San Diego).
Program Outlook: UCLA is in the midst of its worst two-year stretch under 21-year head coach John Savage, who’s led the Bruins to three appearances in the College World Series including a national championship in 2013 and a runner-up finish in 2011. Despite that and 13 total NCAA Regional appearances, the Bruins haven’t made the postseason since 2022 having gone a combined 47-57-1 in the last two seasons.
Part of that is due to youth on the roster as 60% of both the 2025 and 2024 rosters have been made up of underclassmen. What’s also unique is the lack of transfers on the Bruins with only three being in their first seasons in L.A. Ian May has been the biggest addition as the left-handed junior has entrenched himself as the Saturday starter after spending his first three seasons at Cal.
Infielder Roch Cholowsky is the only returning Bruin who earned All-Pac 12 honors last season after he was named an honorable mention. He leads UCLA starters in average (.339) and OPS (1.263) while being second in both home runs with six and RBIs with 24. He’s also disciplined at the plate with more walks (19) than strikeouts (14) so far this season. Fellow sophomore and first baseman Mulivai Levu returns as a second-year starter and has begun 2025 by hitting .314 with a 1.018 OPS and a team-leading seven home runs and 25 RBi. Another sophomore, catcher Cashel Dugger rounds out the dangerous Bruin trio with a .310 average in 42 at-bats.
Relievers Luke Rodriguez (2.55 ERA) and Wylan Moss (2.95 ERA) give the Bruins a couple of aces in the bullpen, but the starting rotation has been the weakness for UCLA with the three starters posting a combined 6.02 ERA in 52.1 innings pitched.
Despite the sub-par pitching, UCLA has won 13 of their 17 games this season and has dominated Big Ten competition. Even though they don’t count towards the conference standings, the Bruins beat Michigan State 15-9, USC 5-1 and Michigan 22-5 in some early season tournaments before taking two of three games from Maryland to open conference play.
There’s a path for Nebraska to win this road series, and it starts with the offense who needs to attack early and take advantage of the rotation’s struggles. This could very well end up being a shootout series – much like UCLA’s series against Maryland – so the bats can’t fall silent. Give me Nebraska to win the series in a minor upset to begin this long road stretch.
