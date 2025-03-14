All Huskers

Are People Excited About 2025 Nebraska Football?

On this week's I-80 LIVE, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell talk about why Matt Rhule speaking isn't getting people as excited as it once did. Plus, they put a bow on Husker hoops.

Josh Peterson, Jack Mitchell

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

  • Jack laments the end of Nebrasketball's season and discusses avoiding the sport entirely.
  • Josh asks Jack if he understand fans that want to fire Fred Hoiberg?
  • They dive into Matt Rhule's press conference.
  • Even though they don't totally want to, they end up re-litigating the cancellation of the Tennessee series, including an all-time rant from Josh.
  • Josh teases an upcoming column on year three for Matt Rhule and what it could mean for the future of the program.
  • Plus, are people excited about the 2025 Husker football season?

Watch the entire episode below.

Josh Peterson
Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Jack Mitchell
Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

