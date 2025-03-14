Are People Excited About 2025 Nebraska Football?
On this week's I-80 LIVE, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell talk about why Matt Rhule speaking isn't getting people as excited as it once did. Plus, they put a bow on Husker hoops.
In this story:
Also read: Catching Up on Nebraska Football’s Offseason
- Jack laments the end of Nebrasketball's season and discusses avoiding the sport entirely.
- Josh asks Jack if he understand fans that want to fire Fred Hoiberg?
- They dive into Matt Rhule's press conference.
- Even though they don't totally want to, they end up re-litigating the cancellation of the Tennessee series, including an all-time rant from Josh.
- Josh teases an upcoming column on year three for Matt Rhule and what it could mean for the future of the program.
- Plus, are people excited about the 2025 Husker football season?
Watch the entire episode below.
