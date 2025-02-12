HuskerMax Big Ten Softball Power Rankings: Nebraska Opens at No. 2
Nebraska ranks No. 2 in the debut edition of the HuskerMax Big Ten Softball Power Rankings.
The Big Ten isn't exactly known for its softball. In fact, overall, the conference traditionally struggles with RPI, strength of schedule and getting teams into the NCAA Tournament.
Not for much longer.
Adding programs like UCLA, Washington and Oregon immediately makes the conference more competitive and will boost statistics that have historically been low.
Huskers on SI, along with HuskerMax will bring you a weekly Big Ten Power Ranking throughout the season to keep you up-to-date with everything going on inside the conference.
1. UCLA Bruins (5-0)
2. Nebraska (3-2)
3. Northwestern (3-2)
4. Oregon (5-0)
5. Indiana (4-1)
6. Ohio State (4-0)
7. Wisconsin (4-1)
8. Maryland (3-2)
9. Washington (2-3)
10. Michigan (2-3)
11. Iowa (2-3)
12. Purdue (2-4)
13. Penn State (1-4)
14. Minnesota (1-3)
15. Illinois (1-4)
16. Rutgers (1-4)
17. Michigan State (1-4)
