HuskerMax Big Ten Softball Power Rankings: Nebraska Opens at No. 2

Nebraska ranks No. 2 in the debut edition of the HuskerMax Big Ten Softball Power Rankings.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nebraska softball's Jordy Bahl (left), Bella Bacon (3), and Ava Bredwell (24) during a game against Texas Tech at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Florida.
Nebraska softball's Jordy Bahl (left), Bella Bacon (3), and Ava Bredwell (24) during a game against Texas Tech at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Florida. / Nebraska Athletics

The Big Ten isn't exactly known for its softball. In fact, overall, the conference traditionally struggles with RPI, strength of schedule and getting teams into the NCAA Tournament.

Not for much longer.

Adding programs like UCLA, Washington and Oregon immediately makes the conference more competitive and will boost statistics that have historically been low.

Huskers on SI, along with HuskerMax will bring you a weekly Big Ten Power Ranking throughout the season to keep you up-to-date with everything going on inside the conference.

1. UCLA Bruins (5-0)

2. Nebraska (3-2)

3. Northwestern (3-2)

4. Oregon (5-0)

5. Indiana (4-1)

6. Ohio State (4-0)

7. Wisconsin (4-1)

8. Maryland (3-2)

9. Washington (2-3)

10. Michigan (2-3)

11. Iowa (2-3)

12. Purdue (2-4)

13. Penn State (1-4)

14. Minnesota (1-3)

15. Illinois (1-4)

16. Rutgers (1-4)

17. Michigan State (1-4)

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

