All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Gets Handled by Iowa at Home, 81-66

The Huskers failed to match the Hawkeyes on either end in the loss.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Britt Prince drives against Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 10, 2025.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince drives against Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 10, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

The Huskers simply did not have it on Monday night.

Nebraska women's basketball fell to Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 81-66. The Huskers fall to 16-8 on the year and 7-6 in the Big Ten Conference while the Hawkeyes improve to 17-7 overall and 7-6 in the league.

Iowa tore off from the get-go while Nebraska struggled to find anything offensively. The Hawkeyes led 11-2 midway through the quarter, but the Huskers closed on an 11-5 run to trail by just three points heading into the second quarter.

An exchange scoring followed by a 7-0 run for Nebraska had the game tied at 24. But Iowa answered with a 9-0 run and never trailed the rest of the way.

Nebraska did close the gap to just two points early in the third quarter, but the Big Red would go on to shoot just 22% and lose the frame 22-11.

The Huskers shot 45% for the game, including 7-of-17 on 3s. The Hawkeyes shot 47.6% overall, including 12-of-24 from deep.

Nebraska kept the game as close as they did thanks to the free throw line. The Huskers made 23-of-29 free throws while the Hawkeyes made just 9-of-14.

Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen played the role of WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark, carving up Nebraska for a game-high 32 points. Fremont native Taylor McCabe scored 17 points for Iowa, making 5-of-8 3s.

Alberte Rimdal led the Huskers with 20 points.

Nebraska is on the road Thursday to face No. 17 Maryland. Tip from College Park is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.

Box score

MORE: Five Big Ten Teams Remain in Associated Press Top 25; Nebraska Faces No. 25 Maryland Thursday

MORE: Five Big Ten Teams Remain in Women's Basketball Associated Press Top 25

MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Momentum Builds as Big Ten Stretch Run Begins

MORE: Big Ten Announces Baseball, Softball Television Schedules

MORE: New Special Teams Coordinator. No Spring Game. And What About Val’s and Runza?

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball