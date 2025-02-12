Nebraska Softball Climbs in Multiple National Rankings
After a successful opening weekend at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., the Nebraska Cornhuskers moved up in two of four national rankings.
The Huskers kicked off the year with a 7-1 upset win over No. 6 Tennessee. They run-ruled Southern Miss and Bethune-Cookman in back-to-back game before dropping their last two to then-No. 13 Texas Tech and No. 24 Mississippi State.
Softball America released its Top 25 this week and the Huskers jumped four spots from No. 21 to No. 17.
On Tuesday, three more rankings were published. Nebraska moved up one spot from No. 19 to No. 18 in the NFCA Coaches Poll.
The other two polls moved the Huskers down. NU fell five spots from No. 14 to No. 19 in the D1Softball. The ESPN/USA Softball poll also dropped the Huskers but only one spot – No. 16 to No. 18.
Husker fans saw head coach Rhonda Revelle roll out five lineups over the course of the weekend with only shortstop Ava Kuszak, third baseman Samantha Bland, and left fielder Abbie Squier playing in all five contests.
Pitcher and utility player Jordy Bahl made her long-awaited return to the field going 1-1 in the circle and allowing seven runs (one earned) on 14 hits across 13.2 innings. She struck out 17 and walked none.
At the play, Bahl hit .400 (4-for-10) with her first career home run coming in the win against Tennessee.
Utility player Lauren Camenzind and outfielder Nessa McMillan appeared in all five games.
Kuszak led all hitters by batting .467 (7-for-15) with a double, two home runs, six runs batted in and six runs scored.
Bland contributed six hits while catcher Olivia DiNardo followed her with five. DiNardo and Camenzind also drove four runs each.
Nebraska heads to Las Cruces, N.M., for the Troy Cox Classic from Feb. 14-16. The Huskers will take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and New Mexico State on Friday, Montana and Northern Colorado on Saturday, and Montana again on Sunday. All games will be broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network.
