Carriker Chronicles: Ahman Green on Dana Holgorsen's Vision, Matt Rhule's Plan & More
Also from the Nebraska football legend: Truth on Lawrence Phillips and Emmett Johnson hype.
In this story:
Husker legend Ahman Green opens up with inside info on Dana Holgorsen's offense and his vision for Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule's Year 3 plan, a former teammate's perspective/the truth about Lawrence Phillips & what Tom Osborne said to Ahman when he was recruiting Ahman! Also, why Emmett Johnson can be a great running back. Then Adam Carriker gives a men's basketball update & will Fred Hoiberg's team make the NCAA tourney?
