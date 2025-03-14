Nebraska Softball's Samantha Bland Continues to Shine in New Third Base Role

✨ @samanthablandd joins @JessicaCoody for the latest episode of Husker Women’s Wednesday, powered by @Ameritas, to discuss her goals for the @HuskerSoftball season.



-Watch/Listen-

🎥🎧: https://t.co/BY7E1xeoZn

🎥🎧: https://t.co/hhR01re7dj pic.twitter.com/VaJUvh2ZSh