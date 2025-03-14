Nebraska Softball's Samantha Bland Continues to Shine in New Third Base Role
Samantha Bland arrived on campus last year ready to contribute in whatever way she was needed.
After injuries hit the outfield, Bland became a vital part of the lineup not just defensively but coming up clutch time after time at the plate.
Bland proved to the coaching staff that she needed to be an everyday player but after Sydney Gray graduated in the spring, there was a vacancy at third base. Bland wanted it.
"In travel ball, high school I was mostly a shortstop and second baseman and then my senior year of high school I went to the outfield to try and prepare," Bland told Jessica Coody of Husker Women's Wednesday. "I knew some of the outfield was hurt so then I played outfield my freshman year and came back to the infield."
Bland had an impressive freshman season, earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. She started 50 games, showcasing her versatility by playing 43 games in left field, two in right field, four at shortstop, and one at second base. Offensively, Bland hit .286 with 48 hits, 31 runs, 14 doubles, six home runs, and 36 RBIs.
She tied for the team lead in doubles, with her 14 two-baggers ranking as the second-most by a freshman in school history and the eighth-most overall. Bland also ranked second on the team in hits and was third in both runs and RBIs, cementing her role as a key contributor in the lineup.
This season, the transition to third base has been a learning experience. Through 25 games, she has committed six errors and has a fielding percentage of .903.
While she is still developing into a true third baseman, there are some things that she really enjoys about the hot corner.
"I kinda like always being in the play, the quickness and the focus that I have to have at all times," Bland said.
While Bland had a solid start to her collegiate career, she is still striving to be better. After never really playing third base in her career, it's a new challenge for her.
"My whole freshman year, I kind of switched positions, and then in the fall, I was always everywhere. Now, I'm at third base. I've never really played third base before.
"My goals for this season are to mature as a softball player, develop, grow, and get better. Be the best softball player I can be."
Bland and the Huskers open Big Ten play Friday at 5 p.m. CDT against Ohio State. The game can be streamed on B1G+ with a subscription, or fans can listen for free on the Husker Radio Network with Nate Rohr calling the action.
