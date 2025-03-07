How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Washington: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
If only getting two home midweek games canceled or postponed was the worst news Nebraska baseball was going to receive this week.
Instead, they were dealt a major blow to their 2025 season aspirations as it was announced that staff ace Mason McConnaughey suffered a season-ending arm injury, depleting a pitching staff that has yet to find its footing.
The Huskers, head coach Will Bolt, and pitching coach Rob Childress will now need to evaluate the roster and see who they can pencil in as the fourth starter. With Ty Horn, Will Walsh and Jackson Brockett entrenched in the rotation, a flurry of names could be in the mix. It was the worst possible news for a Husker team that was projected to compete in the Big Ten while hosting its home opener this weekend. The resiliency of Bolt’s squad will be tested this weekend, and the response will be fascinating to see.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska welcomes in new Big Ten foe Washington for its opening three-game home series of the 2025 season.
How to Follow Along
Game 1 (Saturday Doubleheader)
- Matchup: Nebraska (4-6, 0-0 B1G) vs. Washington (5-8, 0-0 B1G)
- When: Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 1 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 2 (Saturday Doubleheader)
- Matchup: Nebraska (4-6, 0-0 B1G) vs. Washington (5-8, 0-0 B1G)
- When: Saturday, March 8, 2025
Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
Time: Approximately 4 p.m. CST
Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Game 3
- Matchup: Nebraska (4-6, 0-0 B1G) vs. Washington (5-8, 0-0 B1G)
- When: Sunday, March 9, 2025
- Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 12 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Probable Pitchers
Saturday (Doubleheader)
Nebraska: Ty Horn, RHP, Soph. (0-1, 5.52 ERA, 14.2 IP, 16 H, 9 ER, 14 SO, 6 BB) | Washington: Max Banks, RHP, Sr. (1-2, 4.67 ERA, 17.1 IP, 14 H, 9 ER, 19 SO, 7 BB).
Nebraska: Will Walsh, LHP, R-Sr. (2-1, 2.77 ERA, 13.0 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 14 SO, 1 BB) | Washington: Reilly McAdams, RHP, R-Sr. (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 12.0 IP, 13 H, 9 ER, 13 SO, 13 BB).
Sunday
Nebraska: Jackson Brockett, LHP, Sr. (0-1, 5.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 13 H, 5 ER, 8 SO, 3 BB) | Washington: Tommy Brandenburg, RHP, R-Jr. (0-1, 6.28 ERA, 14.1 IP, 15 H, 10 ER, 11 SO, 10 BB).
Series History
- Nebraska leads 6-3
- The two teams last played on February 22, 2014, with Nebraska coming out with a 13-3 win.
Washington Scout
Last Season: 19-31-1 (10-20 Pac-12); Did not qualify for the postseason.
Head Coach: Eddie Smith (5-8 at Washington, 1st Season; 87-98 as HC)
All-Conference Returners: AJ Guerrero, OF, Sr.
Key Transfers: Trevor Kole, INF, Gr. (Florida Gulf Coast) | Casen Taggart, INF/OF, Sr. (Washington State) | Malakhi Knight, OF, Sr. (UCLA) | Max Banks, RHP, Sr. (Chapman) | Gunnar Nichols, RHP, Jr. (Pepperdine)
Program Outlook: A new regime takes over the Washington baseball program entering its first year in the Big Ten. Previous head coach Jason Kelly spent only two seasons with the Huskies before taking the pitching coach and associate head coach role at Texas A&M – one of college baseball’s powers. Kelly racked up a 54-51-1 record with UW and spent seven seasons as the Huskies’ pitching coach from 2013-2019, which included the program’s first College World Series Appearance in 2018.
Taking over is Eddie Smith who comes over from Utah Valley where he went 82-90 in three seasons, but was previously the hitting coach for LSU (2020-2021) and assistant at Tulane (2018-2019) bringing a strong pedigree to Seattle.
There wasn’t as much turnover as you might think when there’s a coaching change, but there was still some turnover for the Huskies, which forced Smith to bring in some additions from the portal. That includes Friday starter Max Banks, who’s a senior right-hander that spent his first three seasons at Chapman. Trevor Kole came over from Florida Gulf Coast where he now starts in the infield while 6-foot-5 Washington State transfer Casen Taggart is a utility piece for Smith as he can play anywhere.
With a 5-8 start against a tough schedule, it’s similar to what the Huskers have gone through so far this season. On paper, Nebraska should at least take two of the three games, but the mental impact of losing your staff ace and team leader will have an influence – how big of an influence could be the deciding factor in this weekend series.
