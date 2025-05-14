All Huskers

Jordy Bahl on Nebraska Softball's Historic Season, Her Personal Battles and More

Do the Huskers have a deep postseason run in them?

Adam Carriker

Jordy Bahl opens up with Adam Carriker, like never before. She discusses what has made this year's softball team so UNIQUE & why the offense is so EXPLOSIVE. She also reveals some of the CHALLENGES she's dealt with, most people don't know about. Adam can definitely relate. Then Jordy explains what a successful postseason run for Nebraska looks like! Finally, if she got to pitch to AARON JUDGE, what she'd do!

