Jordy Bahl on Nebraska Softball's Historic Season, Her Personal Battles and More
Do the Huskers have a deep postseason run in them?
Jordy Bahl opens up with Adam Carriker, like never before. She discusses what has made this year's softball team so UNIQUE & why the offense is so EXPLOSIVE. She also reveals some of the CHALLENGES she's dealt with, most people don't know about. Adam can definitely relate. Then Jordy explains what a successful postseason run for Nebraska looks like! Finally, if she got to pitch to AARON JUDGE, what she'd do!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
