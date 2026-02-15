Jordy Frahm Homers Twice, Nebraska Softball Overcomes Injury Scare to Beat UCF

The Nebraska Cornhuskers needed a win after dropping two straight at the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitation, and they turned to Jordy Frahm to stop the bleeding.

Frahm answered the call. She pitched a complete game shutout and homered twice to lead the Huskers to a 6-0 win over the UCF Knights on Saturday at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Complete game shutout from 98. 😤



Huskers Win! pic.twitter.com/BKtmzFbF56 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 14, 2026

The Huskers did have an injury scare when third baseman Sammie Bland made an incredible diving catch on a popped-up bunt, but landed awkwardly on her left shoulder. She was tended to by an athletic trainer shortly after and returned to her defensive position to finish the inning. Katelyn Caneda entered as a pinch hitter for Bland in the top of the third and finished the game at third base.

Frahm improved to 2-3 in the circle this season. She held the Knights to only three hits while striking out seven. It was the first shutout loss of the season for UCF.

At the plate, the reigning Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year reached base four times. She was 2-for-2 with two home runs, two runs scored, three RBI, one walk, and a hit-by-pitch.

Senior first baseman Bella Bacon got her first at-bat of the season and doubled. She finished the game 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Lauren Camenzind also had two hits in the contest, finishing 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and two RBI.

Carlie Muhlbach and Caneda also doubled in the contest.

Frahm opened the game with a lead-off home run to left field off UCF starting pitcher and Lincoln, Neb., native Reagan Vokoun.

Vokoun's outing was done after 2.0 innings. She allowed two earned runs on three hits and two free passes, adding two strikeouts.

Bacon doubled in her first at-bat of the season and extended the lead to 2-0 in the second inning, scoring on a double from Camenzind.

Nebraska scored three runs in the fourth. Hannah Coor walked, and Bacon flared a single to right field, putting two runners on for Camenzind. The senior infielder singled to score Coor. Bacon was caught stealing, but Camenzind advanced to second. Frahm then drove a 3-1 pitch over the left field wall.

The game's sixth and final run was scored in the sixth. Muhlbach doubled and pinch runner Natalia Hill went to third on a Coor sac fly and scored on an error.

Sunday's Game vs Texas Tech Moved

Due to the threat of inclement weather in the Clearwater area, the Huskers will now play the No. 1 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 2 p.m. CST.

The game will also stream on ESPN+ and re-air on ESPN at 5 p.m. CST, as it was previously scheduled.

Fan can still hear the game across the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska and Texas Tech will now play at 2 p.m. CT https://t.co/p3W2GSx0a8 — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) February 15, 2026

Notes

Bella Bacon recorded her first at-bats of the season today with a double. She was 2-for-3.

Jordy Frahm's two home runs helped her to her fourth career game with multiple home runs. It also tied her career high.

Katelyn Caneda was 1-for-3 with a double in her first appearance at the plate.

Caneda’s double was her 100th career hit.

Today was the Huskers’ second shutout of the season, with the first coming earlier this weekend against No. 10 LSU (6-0).

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.