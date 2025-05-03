Multiple Lighting Delays Can't Stop Nebraska Softball in Shutout Win Over Maryland
Mother Nature tried to get in the way multiple times but the Big Red couldn't be stopped Friday at Bowlin Stadium.
No. 20 Nebraska softball shut out Maryland, 6-0. The game was delayed twice due to lightning in the area.
The Huskers improve to 36-12 on the year and 15-5 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins fall to 18-29 and 3-17. With the victory, NU sits in third place in the Big Ten, having the tiebreaker over 15-5 Northwestern with a sweep earlier this season, and trails Oregon (17-2) and UCLA (16-4).
Nebraska jumped out early as Hannah Camenzind knocked a double to drive in Samantha Bland and Ava Kuszak in the bottom of the first inning. That lead doubled to 4-0 after Camenzind launched a solo home run before Jordy Bahl scored on an Olivia DiNardo single.
Bahl and Bland hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to extend the lead even further.
In the circle, Bahl improved to 21-5 with 7.0 innings of shutout ball. She allowed one hit, walked five and struck out nine.
Nebraska and Maryland continue the series Saturday at 1 p.m. CDT. The game will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Ava Kuszak scored a run in the first inning to make her the second player this season and seventh in school history to notch 50+ hits, runs and RBIs in a single season. Jordyn Bahl earned the accomplishment last weekend at Washington. The only other time NU had two players reach the 50/50/50 mark in one season was 2015, when All-Americans MJ Knighten and Kiki Stokes both did it.
- Bahl’s home run in the sixth inning was her 35th extra-base hit of the season, which ties the school record for extra-base hits in a season.
- Bahl has posted two straight 7.0-inning one-hit shutouts.
Bahl and Samantha Bland’s back-to-back home runs in the sixth marked the eighth time this season NU has hit back-to-back homers.
- The Huskers have produced 16 innings this season with multiple home runs.
- Bland played in her 100th career game today.
