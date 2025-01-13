Nebraska Cracks Top 25 in Softball America Preseason Rankings
Softball America dropped its preseason top 25 on Monday morning and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are ranked No. 21.
The respect shown by Softball America weeks before first pitch is deserved as the Huskers have reloaded a roster full of homegrown talent. Unlike in years before, the NU roster features 10 Nebraska natives along with Wisconsin transfer Ava Kuszak who played travel ball for Nebraska Gold alongside Jordy Bahl and Bella Bacon.
The SEC dominated with 10 teams in the top 25, including five in the top 10. With strong showings from Duke and Florida State, the ACC boasts five teams in the rankings.
UCLA, now part of the Big Ten Conference, is ranked fifth and is joined by four other Big Ten schools. Oklahoma State ranks fourth, while Texas Tech, Arizona, and Baylor from the Big 12 also make the top 25.
The only mid-major in the top 25 is Liberty from Conference USA.
Softball America Preseason Top 25
- Florida
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- UCLA
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Duke
- Texas Tech
- Florida State
- Alabama
- LSU
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Missouri
- Baylor
- Georgia
- Northwestern
- California
- Liberty
- Nebraska
- Virginia Tech
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Penn State
Nebraska is scheduled to face eight teams ranked in Softball America’s preseason top 25, including No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Duke, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 15 Missouri, No. 16 Baylor, and No. 18 Northwestern.
The Huskers kick off their season on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, taking on No. 6 Tennessee at 6 p.m. CST in Clearwater, Fla.
MORE: Way Too Early 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule Predictions
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball 7th In Big Ten
MORE: Former Nebraska Pitcher Discusses First Season in Major League Baseball
MORE: Nebraska Football Alum Adrian Martinez Signs Futures Contract with New York Jets
MORE: Are Nebrasketball's Current Struggles For Real?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.