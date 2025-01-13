Way Too Early 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule Predictions
Can the Huskers take the patented Year 3 leap under Matt Rhule?
In this story:
The Common Fans go game-by-game through Nebraska’s 2025 schedule and offer their early predictions for how the Huskers will fare in the coming season:
- Manageable non-conference slate, highlighted by the opener vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium.
- Similar to 2024, the back half of the schedule presents the biggest challenges.
- Of the four Big Ten teams to make the playoff this season, Nebraska only faces one of them in 2025.
- There are no easy games anymore, but on paper this looks like a schedule that could lead to a special season for the Huskers.
- Patented Year 3 leap for Matt Rhule?
- All three Common Fans’ predictions would put Nebraska well ahead of their 2024 win total.
Enjoy this fun and frivolous discussion as the Common Fans break down every game of the 2025 season!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
