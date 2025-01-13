All Huskers

Way Too Early 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule Predictions

Can the Huskers take the patented Year 3 leap under Matt Rhule?

TJ Birkel

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) drops back to pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) drops back to pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Common Fans go game-by-game through Nebraska’s 2025 schedule and offer their early predictions for how the Huskers will fare in the coming season:

  • Manageable non-conference slate, highlighted by the opener vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium. 
  • Similar to 2024, the back half of the schedule presents the biggest challenges. 
  • Of the four Big Ten teams to make the playoff this season, Nebraska only faces one of them in 2025. 
  • There are no easy games anymore, but on paper this looks like a schedule that could lead to a special season for the Huskers. 
  • Patented Year 3 leap for Matt Rhule? 
  • All three Common Fans’ predictions would put Nebraska well ahead of their 2024 win total. 

Enjoy this fun and frivolous discussion as the Common Fans break down every game of the 2025 season! 

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above! 

T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!