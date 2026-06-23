Nebraska Softball Fan Favorite Announces Retirement in Heartfelt Message

The 2026 Nebraska Softball seniors helped the program reach new heights. The team finished in the top five at the Women's College World Series and hosted a Super Regional in Lincoln for the first time in program history.

One of those seniors penned a heartfelt goodbye to the sport shortly after the Texas Longhorns eliminated the Huskers in Oklahoma City.

"oh softball," Katelyn Caneda wrote on Instagram. "the experiences i’ve had, the places you’ve taken me, the people you’ve given me that became family - all worth it. it wasn’t always easy, but i’d do it over again in every universe just to find my people 💜."

The Cerritos, Calif. native was a member of the All-Big Ten First Team, Defensive Team and Freshman Team in 2023. She started all 58 games at second base for the Huskers that season and batted .366 (63-for-172) with 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 34 runs batted in and 30 runs scored.

Caneda's role changed as the years went by. As a sophomore in 2024, she started 50 of 52 game for NU. She saw her offensive numbers drop significantly as she finished the season with a .266 batting average (34-128), six doubles, one home runs, 21 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

When 2025 rolled around, Caneda lost her starting job but showed up everyday with a smile on her face. She did the same thing in 2026.

Over the last two seasons, Caneda started six games and appeared in 58. She played third and second base but was primarily used as a pinch runner.

During the 2026 season, Caneda's most memorable games came against Michigan. An injury shuffled the infield around, which gave Caneda the start at second. She went 2-for-5 in two games with two home runs and four RBIs.

Caneda finished her career at Nebraska as a three-time member of the Academic All-Big Ten Team. She was named an NFCA Scholar Athlete and a two-time Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar and was on the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society in 2025. She has been on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete honor roll seven times.

Beyond the playing field, Caneda was recognized for her work in the community several times, earning the Jackie Robinson Award in 2025. She was given the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award in 2024 and has been on the Tom Osborne Citizenship team four times.

Caneda was named one of five Heart & Soul award winners at the 2026 Night at the Lied.