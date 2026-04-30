Nebraska Softball Lands 4 Players in Softball America Position Rankings

As the 2026 college softball regular season comes to an end after this weekend, the No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers have a lot to be proud of, and this week, four of them landed in Softball America's position rankings.

The set announced across the week is the last in-season ranking the publication is releasing. The outlet uses surface-level stats, advanced metrics, the team’s strength of schedule, and the eye test to determine the rankings.

Jordy Frahm, No. 1 Two-Way Pitcher in College Softball

Senior Jordy Frahm has held on to the top spot in the two-way pitcher rankings all season. Only 10 two-way pitchers were ranked.

The Papillion, Neb., native ranks first in this group with a 1.30 earned run average and nine saves, and she is second with 129.2 innings pitched. Her 15 wins are good for third.

Offensively, she doesn't have the highest batting average, but she does have 17 home runs, which are five more than the next closest. She also has the second-most runs batted in with 45.

Frahm was recently named a USA Softball Top 25 Finalist for Player of the Year and is the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.

Alexis Jensen, No. 4 Two-Way Pitcher in College Softball

Freshman phenom Alexis Jensen is living her best life and has proven herself to be the fourth-best two-way pitcher in Division I, according to Softball America.

Jensen has 19 wins on the year, which are tied for second, and her 119.2 innings pitched are good for third.

The Gretna, Neb., native is batting .333 with four doubles, five home runs, and 15 RBIs.

Jensen was recently named a Top 25 Finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year.

Top 5 Two-Way Pitchers in College Softball

Jordy Frahm, Nebraska | 1.30 ERA, 15-4, 9 SV, 129.2 IP / .423 BA, 9 2B, 17 HR, 45 RBIs Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech | 1.47 ERA, 19-1, 100 IP / .485 BA, 11 2B, 9 HR, 48 RBIs Ashtyn Danley, Florida State | 2.28 ERA, 11-1, 3 SV, 80 IP / .346 BA, 14 2B, 8 HR, 42 RBIs Alexis Jensen, Nebraska | 2.57 ERA, 19-2, 119.2 IP / .333 BA, 4 2B, 5 HR, 15 RBIs Faith Aragon, New Mexico State | 2.54 ERA, 20-8, 168.1 IP / .377 BA, 11 2B, 7 HR, 26 RBIs

Ava Kuszak, No. 12 Shortstop in College Softball

Senior Ava Kuszak enters the month of May as the 12th-best shortstop. Softball America ranked only 15th at the position.

Kuszak is the offensive leader for the Huskers in Big Ten play, batting .318 in conference games with seven home runs, two doubles, and 18 RBIs. She is slugging at .667.

Overall, the shortstop is batting .324 with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 45 RBIs, and has a fielding percentage of .922.

Hannah Camenzind, No. 30 Outfielder in College Softball

Senior Hannah Camenzind is an interesting choice for outfield because she is also a two-way pitcher.

However, the lefty hasn't thrown enough innings to qualify as a two-way. Therefore, she is the 30th out of 35 ranked outfielders.

Camenzind leads the Huskers with 48 RBIs to go along with 60 hits, 22 of which have been for extra bases. She is 5-0 in the circle with an ERA of 1.40 and was named Softball On SI's Player of the Week on Tuesday.