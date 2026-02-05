How to Watch No. 10 Nebraska Softball at UTSA Invitational with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The groundhog says six more weeks of winter, but spring is in the air with softball season getting underway on Friday.

The No. 10 Nebraska Cornhuskers will open their 2026 slate in San Antonio at the UTSA Invitational with two games on Friday, two on Saturday, and one on Sunday.

With 12 seniors and seven returning starters, the Huskers are eager to get back to Oklahoma City for the first time in more than decade.

Led by Jordy Frahm in the circle, Nebraska has a roster built to last. The senior will have three other arms ready to step up when needed and a lineup that can hit for power from top to bottom.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs Washington

When: Friday, Feb. 6

Where: Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas

Time: 1:05 p.m. CST

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 1 Texas

When: Friday, Feb. 6

Where: Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas

Time: 6:05 p.m. CST

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs No. 1 Texas

When: Saturday, Feb. 7

Where: Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas

Time: 3:35 p.m. CST

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska at UTSA

When: Saturday, Feb. 7

Where: Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas

Time: 6:05 p.m. CST

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska vs Washington

When: Sunday, Feb. 8

Where: Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas

Time: 10:05 a.m. CST

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Washington Scout

Head Coach

Heather Tarr | 22nd season as head coach at UW

855-332-1 record

8 WCWS appearances

20 NCAA Tournament appearances

1 National Championship (2009)

15 Super Regional appearances

13-time Regional host

90-45 postseason record, 15-13 in the WCWS

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 35-19, (12-9 B1G, 7th)

35-19, (12-9 B1G, 7th) B1G Awards: Freshman OTY

Freshman OTY All-B1G: 1x First Team, 1x Honorable Mention, 1x All-Freshman

All-Time Series

Washington leads 15-6

April 28, 2025, last matchup, 6-0 Nebraska

Key Returners

Alexis DeBoer | So. | INF | DeBoer led the Huskies with a .358 batting average last season and collected 58 hits, 37 runs, and 55 RBIs with 21 homers. She was last year’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year, a top 10 finalist for the NFCA Freshman of the Year award, and was First-Team All-Big Ten.

Jadyn Glab | Jr. | C | Posted a .304 average with 49 hits, 12 doubles, 15 home runs, 41 RBIs, and was 4-for-5 in stolen bases. She had a .991 fielding percentage with 300 putouts, 16 assists, and caught nine attempted stolen bases. She was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

Ava Carroll | Jr. | OF | Played in 52 games, making 48 starts, and was second on the team with a .321 batting average.

Sophia Ramuno | Sr. | RHP | Made 32 appearances with 18 starts in the circle and led the team with a 2.40 ERA and 144 strikeouts to 22 walks over 116.2 innings.

Morgan Reimer | So. | RHP | Made 33 appearances with 17 starts in the circle and recorded a 3.26 ERA with 125 strikeouts to 36 walks over 118.0 innings last season. She was named to the Big Ten Players to Watch List ahead of this season.

Key Departures

Stevie Hansen | RHP | Graduated | In her lone season at UW, she made 21 appearances with 14 starts in the circle and finished with a 3.13 ERA, 72 strikeouts and 24 walks over 781. innings pitched.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Ryan Maddox | R-So. | RHP | First-year transfer from Arizona, where she pitched 49.2 innings in 20 appearances and seven starts.

Marley Teasley | Fr. | INF/RHP | Named to Softball America Big Ten Preseason Freshman Watch List.

Mila Reddy | Fr.| INF | Named to Softball America Big Ten Preseason Freshman Watch List.

Melody Acevedo | Fr. | INF | Named to Softball America Big Ten Preseason Freshman Watch List and to D1 Softball Preseason Freshman Watch List.

No. 1 Texas Scout

Head Coach

Mike White | 8th season at Texas; 17th season as HC

316-93-2 record with the Longhorns

Spent nine seasons at Oregon, where he went 436-111-2

752-204-4 career record

15 NCAA Tournament Appearances

15 Super Regional berths

8 WCWS appearances

1 National Championship

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 56-12, (16-8 SEC, 3rd)

56-12, (16-8 SEC, 3rd) SEC Awards: Freshman OTY

Freshman OTY All-SEC: 4x First Team, 3x Second Team, 1x All-Defensive Team

All-Time Series

Texas leads 20-18

Feb. 26, 2012, last matchup, 3-0 Texas

Key Returners

Reese Atwood | Sr. | C | A two-time First-Team All-American, who averages a career .371 batting average with 205 hits, 130 runs, and 222 RBIs.

Teagan Kavan | Jr. | RHP | Finished last season with an 8-5 record and a 2.16 ERA en route to earning WCWS Most Outstanding Player honors.

Ashton Maloney | Sr. | OF | One of two Longhorns to record a batting average of at least .400 last season, adding 86 hits, 69 runs, 60 RBIs with 10 home runs.

Kayden Henry | Jr. | OF | Batted .409 with 85 hits and 30 RBIs last season.

Katie Stewart | Jr. | UTL | Played in all 68 games last season, finishing with a .381 batting average, 75 hits, 54 runs, and 80 RBI with 17 homers.

Viviana Martinez | Jr. | INF | Missed last season due to a knee injury.



Key Departures

Joley Mitchell | INF | Graduated | Started at first base, earned Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team and All-SEC First Team honors.

Mia Scott | INF | Graduated | Locked down the hot corner for her entire career, and was named to the Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team, and earned All-SEC First Team and Softball America Second Team All-American honors. She was also a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Kaiah Altmeyer | Sr. | OF | A first-year transfer from Arizona, she was a 2025 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree last year.

Hannah Wells | Fr. | RHP/UTL | Was named an All-American on five different occasions and ranked in the top 10 by Softball America.

Caigan Crabtree | Fr. | INF | Helped Melissa High School (Texas) to a 2025 Class 5A Division I state title after hitting .545 with 20 home runs, 37 extra-base hits, 61 runs, 60 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

UTSA Scout

Head Coach

Vann Stuedeman | 4th season at UTSA; 12th as HC

Owns a 36-76 record at UTSA

Spent eight seasons at Mississippi State , compiling a 277-190 record

7 NCAA Tournament appearances

Was a pitching coach at Alabama and Illinois

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 21-34 , (6-21 AAC, 9th)

, (6-21 AAC, 9th) AAC Awards: N/A

N/A All-AAC: N/A

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 5-1

Feb. 8, 2015, last matchup, 11-7 Nebraska

Key Returners

Sabrina Wick | So. | UTL | Started all 55 games as a freshman and led the team with a .301 batting average and 14 stolen bases. Skylar Rucker | So. | OF | Batted .282 in 54 starts last season and led the Roadrunners with a .374 on-base percentage.

Katia Reyes | Sr. | RHP/INF | She hit .275 in 50 starts last season and led the team with seven home runs and 28 RBIs.

Key Departures

Jaylen Prichard | UTL | Graduated | Started 50 contests for the Roadrunners, posting a .286 batting average with 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Olivia Kotowski | So. | RHP | Spent her freshman season at South Carolina. She made five appearances with two starts.

Outlook

The Huskers have high expectations, and opening the 2026 season at this tournament will help them earn some immediate respect, especially if they can at least split with Texas. Nebraska should beat Washington, but a split with the Huskies wouldn't be the end of the world. The game against UTSA should be a win.

Overall, a 3-2 opening weekend against ranked competition would be considered a success.

