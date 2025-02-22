All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Opens Weekend Series with Win over Louisiana

The Huskers open their three-game set in Lafayette with a Friday night win.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Maxon McConnaughey delivers against Louisiana.
Nebraska pitcher Maxon McConnaughey delivers against Louisiana. / Nebraska Athletics

In the first weekend series of the season, Nebraska baseball notched a Friday win.

Nebraska (3-2) beat Louisiana (2-3) in Lafayette, 6-1. This is the first of three games between the Huskers and Ragin' Cajuns this weekend.

Mason McConnaughey allowed just one run over his 6.0 innings for the Big Red. He gave up four hits and struck out six.

The Ragin' Cajun bats only tallied five hits. With the Huskers only walking one other, the offense for the home side did not have many opportunities.

The same can't be said for the visitors from Lincoln. Nebraska struck with a pair of runs in the first inning before adding two more in each of the fourth and eighth innings.

Cayden Brumbaugh tallied three of Nebraska's nine hits. The Big Red left 12 on base but were gifted some additional chances with four Louisiana errors.

Box score

Nebraska second baseball Cayden Brumbaugh had three hits in a 6-1 win over Louisiana on Feb. 21, 2025.
Nebraska second baseball Cayden Brumbaugh had three hits in Friday's game. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska and Louisiana will play a double-header Saturday. The first game will be played at 1 p.m. CST with the second approximately 45 minutes after the first goes final.

Neither of Saturday's games will be streamed or televised.

MORE: Jordy Bahl Takes No-Hitter Into 8th, Nebraska Softball Falls to No. 11 Duke

MORE: Nebraska’s Cancellation of Tennessee Series is a Major Disappointment for CFB Fans

MORE: Forecasted Rain Alters Nebraska Baseball's Weekend Schedule at Louisiana

MORE: Nebraska, Tennessee Cancel Future Non-Conference Football Games; Huskers Announce Replacements

MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Would 19 Wins Be Enough?

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball