Nebraska Baseball Opens Weekend Series with Win over Louisiana
In the first weekend series of the season, Nebraska baseball notched a Friday win.
Nebraska (3-2) beat Louisiana (2-3) in Lafayette, 6-1. This is the first of three games between the Huskers and Ragin' Cajuns this weekend.
Mason McConnaughey allowed just one run over his 6.0 innings for the Big Red. He gave up four hits and struck out six.
The Ragin' Cajun bats only tallied five hits. With the Huskers only walking one other, the offense for the home side did not have many opportunities.
The same can't be said for the visitors from Lincoln. Nebraska struck with a pair of runs in the first inning before adding two more in each of the fourth and eighth innings.
Cayden Brumbaugh tallied three of Nebraska's nine hits. The Big Red left 12 on base but were gifted some additional chances with four Louisiana errors.
Nebraska and Louisiana will play a double-header Saturday. The first game will be played at 1 p.m. CST with the second approximately 45 minutes after the first goes final.
Neither of Saturday's games will be streamed or televised.
