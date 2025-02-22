How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Washington: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
In a must-win battle between two bubble teams, Nebraska women’s basketball pulled out a win in a high-scoring affair as the Huskers received one of the signature games of the Alexis Markowski era. The Lincoln native poured in a career-high 35 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for her 50th career double-double to power NU past Oregon 94-90 in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday night.
Three other players reached double digits for Nebraska in Callin Hake (17 points), Logan Nissley (16 points) and Alberte Rimdal (15 points). The Huskers stayed true to their strengths with Markowski’s output and a lethal three-point game as NU went 15-for-29 from beyond the arc.
It’s a massive win for Nebraska as it continues to build its NCAA Tournament resume with only two games remaining in the regular season. On Friday, ESPN women’s bracketology released an updated bracket with both the Huskers and Ducks slotting in as the last four byes. NU was predicted to be a 10th seed facing Utah in the opening round. Much will change before Selection Sunday and that begins on Sunday when NU welcomes in its second-straight west coast opponent in Washington – who’s also battling for its life on the bubble.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of senior day Sunday between the Huskers and Huskies.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (18-9, 9-7 B1G) vs. Washington (15-12, 6-9 B1G)
- When: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 2 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Washington Scout
Head Coach: Tina Langley | 4th Season at Washington; 10th as HC | 62-60 (.508) at Washington; 190-123 (.607) Career HC Record | 1 NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x WNIT Championship (2021), 1x WBI Championship (2017) | 2x Conference USA Regular Season titles, 1x Conference USA Tournament titles | 1x Conference USA Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Rice | Previous assistant at Maryland, Georgia, Clemson and Toledo.
2023-24 Record: 16-15 (6-12 Pac-12, 10th) | 1x Pac-12 All-Freshman team | L, 64-56 to Gonzaga in WNIT First Round.
All-Time Series: Series is tied 2-2 (Dec. 6, 2000 last matchup, 69-57 Washington).
Key Returners: Dalayah Daniels, F, Gr. | Elle Ladine, G, Jr. | Hannah Stines, G, Jr. | Sayvia Sellers, G, Soph. | Chloe Briggs, G, Soph. | Teagan Brown, G, Jr. | Olivia Anderson, F, Soph. | Shayla Gillmer, F, Jr.
Key Additions: Tayra Eke, F, Sr. (Eastern Michigan) | Devin Coppinger, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Brenna McDonald, F, Gr. (Yale).
Key Departures: Lauren Schwartz, F (Eligibility, Now UW Asst. Coach) | Ari Long, G, Soph. (Oregon) | Jayda Noble, G, Sr. (California).
Outlook: Returning eight of the 12 players from last season’s roster, expectations were elevated going into year four under head coach Tina Langley, who has failed to get the Huskies into the NCAA Tournament.
The only major loss to count for Washington is that of forward Lauren Schwartz who exhausted her eligibility after averaging 11.8 points per game in her final season of college basketball. She stuck around the program, becoming an assistant coach for Langley soon after graduating.
An offseason of development for the eight returners has yielded positive results with four double figure scorers leading the way. Elle Ladine and Dalayah Daniels were both double-digit scorers last season and are back at it again with Ladine averaging a team-leading 16.3 PPG while Daniels adds 11.9 points per contest. Guard Sayvia Sellers mostly came off the bench last season, but has grabbed a starting role this season and has poured in 15.9 PPG which is second on the team. Hannah Stines is a returning starter but has improved her scoring output from 9.2 PPG to 10.1 PPG.
Langley was able to be selective in her transfer portal acquisitions and the No. 1 target was to replace the forward presence of the departed Schwartz. That’s where 6-foot-3 forward Tayra Eke comes in. The Madrid, Spain native spent time at both LIU and Eastern Michigan before coming to Seattle for her final season. Fellow grad student Brenna McDonald adds more height for the Huskies at 6-foot-3 as she came over from Yale where she averaged 10.8 PPG in her final season.
Despite sitting tenth in overall scoring in the conference, Washington deploys one of the most efficient offensives in the Big Ten. UW enters Sunday leading the Big Ten in three-point shooting (36.9%), second in field goal percentage (47.3%) and second in free throw percentage (78.7%). The Huskies are also fourth in blocks per game (4.5), but the main area to watch is rebounding. Washington will have to find an answer to Alexis Markowski as the Huskies are one of the worst rebounding team in the conference at 34.9 RPG – which is third worst.
With Markowski coming off a massive game against Oregon – and Washington looking weak in the post – I like the Huskers to pull off another big win over a fellow bubble team.
