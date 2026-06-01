Nebraska Softball's Dream Season Comes to a Close Against Texas at WCWS

Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened.

Long after the final out of the Nebraska Cornhuskers' season was recorded, Jordy Frahm told hundreds of fans that she would sign something or take a photo with them.

Some walked away squealing with joy, and others cried. They didn't care that Nebraska had just lost 3-1 to Texas and was eliminated from the Women's College World Series.

Jordy Frahm signed or took a photo for every person who asked.



College softball will miss her. pic.twitter.com/LTgLYYcyOZ — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) May 31, 2026

Frahm is a generational talent, and the sport might not see another one of her for a while. When she homered to lead off the game, she became the first player ever to hit 20 home runs and record 20 victories in back-to-back seasons.

For the past five years, the Papillion, Neb., native has been the face of college softball, even if she didn't see herself in that light.

"I absolutely never thought about it like that," said Frahm after the game. "I mean, really, the biggest thing for me was just whenever there's an opportunity to interact with the little girls, having been that little girl, they were always my primary focus.

"The cool thing about that is just because I'm done playing now, that doesn't have to be over, that doesn't have to end. Growing the game will now just look different. It will still be the same love for wanting to grow the sport, especially in the state of Nebraska, but all over the country.

"Just the way I go about that will look a little different now."

History for Jordy Frahm. @jordybahl becomes the first player in #NCAASoftball history to pitch 20 wins and hit 20 home runs in back-to-back seasons.#WCWS x @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/N2ykC1YmCx — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2026

However, the legacy of the 2026 Nebraska softball isn't just about Frahm. There were 11 other seniors who left the program in a better place than where they found it. Some of them were Huskers for four years and some transferred in after a year or two elsewhere.

"Many of these seniors that came back and returned to Nebraska weren't originally on the roster because we went through a really tough time," said head coach Rhonda Revelle. "So there's a variety of reasons they weren't originally on the roster.

"But I actually said to the three that went to Arkansas the night before we played Arkansas, I said, You understand - and Courtney (Deifel) and I had this conversation - had that 2019 incident never happened, you would have been always a Husker and you're always a Husker.

"I think the fact that they returned once they knew things were in a different place, it's like their love never wavered, it never left, and they came back, and they were so committed. The commitment, the commitment of native Nebraskans and others, to know what they've known about this program for so many years. They're like, We're going to restore it.

"They've left it in a beautiful place for us to build on. I couldn't be more grateful."

After leading off the game with a solo home run, Frahm carried a perfect game into the fifth inning. She had a no-hitter through 5.1 innings and then the wheels fell off.

An infield single from Jaycie Nichols broke up the no-hit bid, Kayden Henry followed with a single to right and then Katie Stewart broke it open with a three-run home run to left.

Tegan Kavan slammed the door in the top of the seventh, getting Bella Bacon to ground into a fielder's choice to end the game.

Frahm, Bacon, Hannah Coor and Kacie Hoffmann had NU's four hits.

"I thought it was a hard-fought game," said Revelle. "I thought it was really two very good pitchers going at each other and two really good teams. That was Nebraska softball today, more indicative of what we have played like all season. I've talked about how consistent we've been all season. You saw that consistency, that fight, that grit.

"There were six teams left standing at the start of this day. Everybody's really good. I couldn't be more proud of our fight today. Tip of the hat to Texas. I'm so proud of this team."