Nebraska Softball Signs Four for 2027 Class

Four new future Huskers have put their names to paper.

Nebraska softball has signed four players to its 2027 class. The class consists of three outfielders and one infielder. Half of the class is from within the state's borders.

Coach Rhonda Revelle on the new signing class:

“Nebraska softball is welcoming four players who all embody the character, work ethic, and athleticism that we seek as we add to our winning mindset,” Revelle said. “Maddie, Alexis, Nadia and Lucy are all culture builders. All are left-handed hitters who will add speed, power, and versatility to our line-up. Defensively, Maddie will join our group of infielders while the others will be at home in the outfield.”

Nadia Jeffries, Oklahoma City, OK (Outfielder)

Nadia Jeffries hails from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where she attends Piedmont High School and plays club softball for Oklahoma Athletics' National 18U team. In her senior season with Piedmont, she hit .474 with 11 runs on 19 hits in 24 plate appearances. The team went 11-5 overall and made it to the 2026 OSSAA 6A State Tournament. Jeffries was named to the NFCA High School Region II First Team. In club ball, she and her team finished third at the Alliance 16u National Championship.

Head Coach Rhonda Revelle on Jeffries:

"Nadia is a speedster who wreaks havoc on the basepaths. Her versatility as an offensive player will make her challenging to defend. We are so proud of the work Nadia has put in to prepare herself for her Husker debut."

🤯 ESPN Top 10, anyone?!



🔥 Extra Inning Softball x Mizuno Commit Crew member Nadia Jeffries made an INSANE play in the bottom of the 8th to seal the win in the Colorado Sparkler 18U Power Pool Championship! 🥎👏



🎥 This one is worth watching on repeat! @nadiaj2027 pic.twitter.com/iAAm2O8qGb — EXTRA INNING SOFTBALL (@ExtraInningSB) July 6, 2026

Lucy Barrett, Lincoln, NE (Outfielder)

Lucy Barrett is a homegrown Husker playing high school ball at Lincoln East. The Spartans finished 19-14 overall in 2026, and Barrett was a key contributor. As a senior, she hit .450 with 34 runs on 36 hits in 96 plate appearances. Barrett led the team in home runs with seven and triples with four. She played her club ball with Nebraska Gold and is the No. 1 ranked outfielder recruit in the state of Nebraska.

Head Coach Rhonda Revelle on Barrett:

"She is a strong and driven athlete who will work endlessly to maximize her ability. She is explosive and a smart competitor. Lucy has had a dream to be a Husker, and today that dream officially comes true."

Lincoln East utility player Lucy Barrett, who plays both infield and outfield, is officially signed with Nebraska softball. pic.twitter.com/qDn0GNd9f3 — nebpreps (@THEnebpreps) November 11, 2026

Maddie Kurrus, Gretna NE (Infielder)

Maddie Kurrus played a huge role in Gretna's state championship this past season. Kurrus hit .395 with 29 runs on 32 hits in 98 plate appearances. She led the team in RBI (30) and was second in doubles (9). She also hit three home runs. Kurrus was also part of four district titles during her high school career. She played club ball for Nebraska Gold alongside signee Lucy Barrett.

Head Coach Rhonda Revelle on Kurrus:

"A true student of the game, this highly competitive player is already thinking like a coach. She has an impressive, detail-oriented road map to every part of her game. We are thrilled to add Maddie to our Red Team family."

Alexis Willis, Ontario Canada (Outfilder)

Alexis Willis hails from Ontario, Canada and played her high school ball at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, California. For club, Willis is a member of Corona Angels Tyson 18U and played with current Husker Brooke Lebsock. Willis was second-team all-league at Eleanor Roosevelt as a sophomore. With the Corona Angels, she was an Alliance Fastpitch National Player of the Month.

Head Coach Rhonda Revelle on Willis:

"ENERGY!!!! Alexis Willis' energy will be seen, heard and felt by Husker fans immediately. She is a crafty competitor that knows how to compete and win. Excited to add this spark plug to the Red Team."

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.