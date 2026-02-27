No. 9 Nebraska Softball Drops Extra-Inning Thriller to No. 21 Oklahoma State

Rosie Davis sent a rise ball over the batter's eye in center field in the bottom of the 11th inning to give No. 21 Oklahoma State a 2-1 walk-off win over No. 9 Nebraska in an instant classic at Cowgirl Softball Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

In a thriller pitcher's duel Thursday night, it was RyLee Crandall who earned the win for the Cowgirls after starter Ruby Meylan pitched the first 10 innings.

Meylan, outside of the fifth inning, was simply incredible. She struck out nine and threw a career-high 135 pitches.

For the Huskers, Alexis Jensen was credited with the loss in relief. She struck out six in 3.0 innings and only allowed two hits.

Jordy Frahm started the game in the circle for NU. She allowed one earned run on seven hits and struck out nine in 7.0 innings.

Nebraska and Oklahoma State were both held scoreless until the top of the fifth inning, when NU senior Kacie Hoffmann beat out an infield single. Pinch runner Katelyn Caneda advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hannah Coor and then went on to third thanks to a sacrifice fly to right field from Bella Bacon. Caneda gave the Huskers the lead when Lauren Camenzind singled to center field.

Hoffmann led the Huskers at the plate, going 3-for-4. Frahm had two hits while Camenzind, Jesse Farrell, and Ava Kuszak contributed with one each.

A successful challenge for Oklahoma State with two outs in the bottom of the seventh extended the game. Tia Warsop was originally called out on what would've been a game-ending play, but OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski asked for a challenge. The review showed Warsop beating the throw, and the call was reversed.

Warsop advanced to second on a wild pitch and then tied the game on a single from Audrey Schneidmiller.

The inning ended two batters later when Audrey Jones singled to right field with runners on first and second, only for pinch runner Kaya Booker to be thrown out at home by Hoffmann.

NU threatened in the top of the ninth. Farrell walked, and Hoffmann singled to left, but neither could advance further.

That set up Davis for her game-winning blast a 2-0 rise ball that was letter high.

Nebraska and Oklahoma will play two more times this weekend in Stillwater, but before then, the Huskers will head to Tulsa for a game against South Dakota State and the Golden Hurricane on Friday. The final two contests against the Cowgirls are on Saturday and Sunday.