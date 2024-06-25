All Huskers

Nebraska Track's Darius Luff Advances in Hurdles, Jenna Rogers Comes Up Short in High Jump at Olympic Trials

Husker Track & Field's Jenna Rogers and Darius Luff competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon on Monday, with one keeping their Paris Olympic bid alive.

Jun 10, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Jenna Rogers of Nebraska places 13th in the women's high jump at 5-11 1/4 (1.81m) during the NCAA Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Jun 10, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Jenna Rogers of Nebraska places 13th in the women's high jump at 5-11 1/4 (1.81m) during the NCAA Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nebraska Track & Field's bid to the Paris Olympics continues after Monday's U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Lincoln native and Lincoln High School alum Darius Luff finished third in his heat of the first round of the men's 110 meter hurdles, securing a spot for the semifinals on Thursday. The Nebraska senior finished in 13.33 seconds, slower than his NCAA Outdoor championship winning time of 13.19 on the same track.

Luff ended the day just outside the top ten fastest times for the day, falling behind the leader Grant Holloway's 12.92 finish. Luff's next run will take place at 7 p.m. CDT.

Darius Luff of Nebraska defeats Ja'Kobe Tharp of Auburn and Johnny Brackins of Southern California to win the 110m hurdles.
Jun 7, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Darius Luff of Nebraska (center) defeats Ja'Kobe Tharp of Auburn (right) and Johnny Brackins of Southern California (left) to win the 110m hurdles in 13.19 during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Husker high jumper Jenna Rogers failed to continue her Olympic dream, falling in the jump-off to Vashti Cunningham for bronze. Cunningham is a Team USA veteran, now making her third Olympic games.

Rogers faltered on her first attempt at 5-10 but rebounded by clearing her next three attempts at 6-0, 6-2, and 6-3 1/4. Her final successful attempt broke her personal best to enter the jump-off, where she fell in three tries at 6-4 1/4. Cunningham also failed to clear the standard but won with less failed attempts.

Nebraska now has three competitors for Thursday's action in Eugene, as the men's high jump qualifying round features Tyus Wilson, Luff battles in the 110m hurdles semifinal, and Garrett Kaalund takes on the first round of the men's 200m.

