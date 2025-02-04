Husker Fans Invited to Welcome Celebration for New Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly
Husker Nation is invited to welcome the newest Nebraska volleyball coach.
A welcome celebration for Dani Busboom Kelly will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CST at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Doors to the Devaney Center will open at 1 p.m., and fans will be able to watch a replay of the 2006 NCAA Championship match before the program begins at 2 p.m. Seating in the B and C sections is on a first come, first served basis.
Parking lots 56, 58 and 60 on the northwest, north and east sides of the Devaney Center will have free parking. Bags will be checked at the entrances.
Those that can't make it to the celebration can watch the event that will be streamed live on Huskers.com, the Huskers App and the Huskers' social media accounts.
Busboom Kelly was named the fourth head coach in program history last week after the retirement of John Cook. In her two previous stints in Lincoln, Busboom Kelly won national titles as a player and as an assistant.
As the head coach at Louisville for the past eight seasons, Busboom Kelly compiled a 203-44 (.822) record. This past fall, the Cardinals reached the NCAA Championship match for the second time in three years.
