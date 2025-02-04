All Huskers

Husker Fans Invited to Welcome Celebration for New Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly

A welcome celebration for the newest Husker coach is set for Thursday.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is introduced during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is introduced during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Husker Nation is invited to welcome the newest Nebraska volleyball coach.

A welcome celebration for Dani Busboom Kelly will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CST at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace while being recognized.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace while being recognized during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Doors to the Devaney Center will open at 1 p.m., and fans will be able to watch a replay of the 2006 NCAA Championship match before the program begins at 2 p.m. Seating in the B and C sections is on a first come, first served basis.

Parking lots 56, 58 and 60 on the northwest, north and east sides of the Devaney Center will have free parking. Bags will be checked at the entrances. 

Those that can't make it to the celebration can watch the event that will be streamed live on Huskers.com, the Huskers App and the Huskers' social media accounts.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Dani Busboom Kelly answers questions.
Dec 16, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Louisville Cardinals head coach Dani Busboom Kelly answers questions during the press conference the day before the championship match at the CHI Health Center. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Busboom Kelly was named the fourth head coach in program history last week after the retirement of John Cook. In her two previous stints in Lincoln, Busboom Kelly won national titles as a player and as an assistant.

As the head coach at Louisville for the past eight seasons, Busboom Kelly compiled a 203-44 (.822) record. This past fall, the Cardinals reached the NCAA Championship match for the second time in three years.

MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Named Big Ten Player of the Week

MORE: WATCH: John Cook Delivers Heartfelt Message

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Fails to Garner Votes in Associated Press Rankings

MORE: Latest College Basketball Associated Press Top 25 Includes Six Big Ten Programs

MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Mike Ekeler Returning to Coach Nebraska's Special Teams

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Volleyball