Where Nebraska Softball Stands in D1Softball's Preseason Bracket Projection
While there are high expectations for this year's Nebraska softball team, D1Softball's Eric Lopez is erring on the side of caution when it comes to his preseason NCAA Tournament bracket projection.
Lopez, according to D1Softball, is softball’s longest-active and premier Bracketologist. For longer than decade, For over a decade, he has been forecasting postseason brackets and will provide D1Softball Bracketology updates throughout the season.
His first projection for Nebraska is a No. 2-seed in the Columbia Regional. Mizzou is the No. 1-seed and 16th overall and it isn't because there is a clear difference between the top 16 seeds and the Huskers.
Lopez told Huskers on SI that he was being conservative, wanting to see how the teams performs early this season before giving them a top-16 seed.
"If healthy, Nebraska should be in the mix to host," Lopez said via text. "I have them at No. 17 only because of being conservative and seeing how Jordy (Bahl) looks after a year off and how the cast behind her looks.
"But a healthy Cornhuskers along with Michigan should be in mix with UCLA at top of the Big Ten."
Lopez has eight Big Ten teams in the field of 64 – Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA, and Washington. Only the Bruins and Wolverines are projected to host in the first round.
Teams ranked 57-60 include Indiana, Northwestern, South Carolina, and UCF. The last four teams making the cut are BYU, Penn State, Auburn, and Wichita State.
Just missing out in the first four out are Utah, North Texas, James Madison, and North Carolina, while Louisiana, NC State, Notre Dame, and Arizona State are among the next four out.
The NCAA softball committee follows the 400-mile radius bussing rule, which requires teams within that distance of a regional site to be placed there unless a disqualifying factor, such as a conference conflict, prevents it.
This rule is why Lopez has the Huskers in Columbia. Outside of there, they really don't have many options that would be fair. Nebraska as a team in the 17-20 range for Lopez, shouldn't be sent to play at top seeds like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas or Texas A&M.
