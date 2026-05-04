Big Ten Announces Home, Away Opponents for 2026 Volleyball Season

Another piece of Nebraska’s 2026 schedule puzzle is coming together.

The Big Ten Conference announced the home/away matches for each school on BTN on Monday. To accommodate the addition of the first-ever end-of-season Big Ten Tournament, the conference reduced the league schedule from 20 matches to 17. In the new format, the Huskers will play at home nine times and travel for league matches eight times.

The Huskers play five of the top seven teams that finished the 2025 season behind them in the league standings at home next season. Wisconsin (second, 17-3), Purdue (tied third, 15-5), USC (tied third, 15-5), Minnesota (tied sixth, 12-8), and UCLA (tied sixth, 12-8) will all travel to Lincoln.

NU will also host three of the bottom four teams in last year’s standings in Iowa (6-14), Ohio State (3-17) and Rutgers (3-17). Illinois (8-12) will also play at the Devaney Center.

For the road matches, the only top-five team from last year that Nebraska will visit is Indiana (14-6). After sweeping Penn State (12-8) twice in the regular season in 2025, the Huskers will return to Happy Valley this season.

NU will make a trip to the Pacific Northwest to play Oregon (8-12) and Washington (8-12) and play at both Michigan-based schools: Michigan (11-9) and Michigan State (8-12). NU will also go to Northwestern (7-13) and Maryland (1-19).

Specific dates, times and television coverage of each match will be announced at a later time. In recent years, league schedules have been announced in the last week of May or early June.

The ninth conference home game will benefit the Huskers this season, as they will play a travel-heavy schedule early in the season. NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said when they are on the short side of the home/away match split in the future, they will be intentional about their scheduling and play more games at the Devaney Center early on.

“The years we lose one game, versus years we lose two, we’ll probably take into consideration how many games we’re playing at home in a nonconference,” she said. “There are so many opportunities now for our sport that we’re going to do what’s best for that year’s team and financially, and consider both those things as we build our schedule.”

The Huskers’ 2026 schedule has been slowly coming together over the past few months. NU will open the season against Texas, which has been speculated to be in Las Vegas. In addition to the Red-White scrimmage, NU is likely to play another exhibition at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before the season starts.

The Huskers will also travel for nonconference matches at South Dakota State, and go to Chicago to play at DePaul in WinTrust Arena and against Missouri at Wrigley Field.

NU will host matches in September against Baylor and New Mexico at the renovated Devaney Center and against Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The season will end with a 15-team conference tournament in Fishers, Indiana, to cap off the regular season.

Home Opponents

Wisconsin

Purdue

USC

Minneosta

UCLA

Illinois

Iowa

Ohio State

Rutgers

Road Opponents

Indiana

Penn State

Oregon

Washington

Michigan

Michigan State

Northwestern

Maryland