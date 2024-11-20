All Huskers

By The Numbers: Nebraska Volleyball's Winning Streak

Husker volleyball is putting up numbers that need to be seen to be believed.

Enrique Alvarez-Clary

Nebraska Volleyball players celebrate scoring a point vs TCU
Nebraska Volleyball players celebrate scoring a point vs TCU / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska volleyball's current winning streak includes some numbers that need to be seen to be believed.

Since the Huskers were swept at SMU on Sept. 3, the Big Red have won 23 consecutive matches. That stretch includes just seven dropped sets.

To put into a bigger number by sets, Nebraska is 69-7 since the loss. In Big Ten Conference play, that number is 48-5.

Of the matches not ending in sweeps, two went to five sets (No.5 Creighton and No. 8 Purdue) and three went to four (UCLA, Michigan and No. 16 Minnesota).

Nebraska Volleyball
Laney Choboy (6) celebrates an ace from Bergan Reilly (2). / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska has swept 18 matches during this current run. Those sweeps include matches against No. 9 Arizona State, No. 7 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 21 USC, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 13 Oregon.

Rankings are from the latest AVCA update

Beyond the current streak, Nebraska has not lost at the Bob Devaney Sports Center since Nov. 26, 2022.

Nebraska has just four matches remaining in the regular season, including Saturday's home finale. That match is against Wisconsin. The Huskers also have road matches at Iowa (Nov. 20), Penn State (Nov. 29) and Maryland (Nov. 30).

