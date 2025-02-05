Jeremy Pernell: Ranking Nebraska Football's 2025 Signees
College football coaches across the country spent most of this recruiting cycle knowing there would be an eventual reduction in roster sizes in response to the $2.8 billion House v. NCAA antitrust settlement.
After signing large classes in 2023 (28) and 2024 (31), Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was much more selective this cycle. Even so, he was able to hit on several top-of-the-board targets and filled a lot of needs.
On offense, the Huskers brought in another blue-chip QB to plug into the system. Ideally, TJ Lateef sticks around for a few years to compete with incoming transfer Marcos Davila to replace Dylan Raiola — hopefully no sooner than the 2027 season.
They brought in a pair of prolific tailbacks in Jamarion Parker and Conor Booth as they continue to try and build the room.
I really like what they're adding at wide receiver. Cortez Mills and Isaiah Mozee are likely immediate contributors, while imposing athlete Jeremiah Jones will start his career at receiver but could grow into a matchup nightmare at tight end or move over to defense to play linebacker.
The O-line class isn't as impressive as the 2024 haul, but they are bringing in a trio of tackle prospects and a promising interior player to groom behind the scenes for 2-3 years. The staff then used the winter portal window to plug a few holes in the starting lineup, bringing in Alabama starting tackle Elijah Pritchett and Notre Dame starting guard Rocco Spindler.
It was particularly important that they added a tackle. Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka are coming off season-ending injuries and redshirt freshman Gunnar Gottula had offseason shoulder surgery and will miss the spring. The room is still very young and ideally another year away from being counted on to fill major roles.
The Huskers signed one of their best D-line classes in over a decade and added a pair of linebackers who should see the field immediately in some capacity as true freshmen.
The only glaring omission in this class — outside of tight end — was in the defensive secondary, but that shouldn't come as a surprise. Nebraska brought in 18 defensive backs in Matt Rhule's first two offseasons and with three portal additions and the return of DeShon Singleton, according to the most recent roster update, the Huskers have 28 defensive backs heading into spring ball.
The Huskers signed 20 players in their 18th-ranked 2025 class. The 20 recruits hail from 12 states: Nebraska (6), Kansas (2), Missouri (2), Texas (2), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (1), Hawaii (1), Kentucky (1), North Dakota (1), South Dakota (1), Utah (1).
Ranking Nebraska's Signees
- OLB Dawson Merritt (Stilwell, Kan.)
- WR Cortez Mills (Homestead, Fla.)
- LB Christian Jones (Elkhorn, Neb.)
- DL Malcolm Simpson (Hitchcock, Texas)
- DL Kade Pietrzak (West Fargo, N.D.)
- WR Isaiah Mozee (Kansas City, Mo.)
- QB TJ Lateef (Compton, Calif.)
- Ath. Jeremiah Jones (Murray, Ky.)
- RB Jamarion Parker (St. Louis, Mo.)
- IOL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres (Waimanalo, Hawaii)
- CB Bryson Webber (Missouri City, Texas)
- DT Tyson Terry (Omaha, Neb.)
- OT Julian (Juju) Marks (Olathe, Kan.)
- OLB Pierce Mooberry (Omaha, Neb.)
- RB Conor Booth (Wahoo, Neb.)
- OT Shawn Hammerbeck (Hamill, S.D.)
- DB Caden VerMaas (Omaha, Neb.)
- WR Jackson Carpenter (Lincoln, Neb.)
- OT Halafihi (Brian) Tapu (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- Ath. Tanner Terch (Littleton, Colo.)
Next up are the analyses of the Huskers' individual signees.
TOMORROW: Quarterback TJ Lateef.
