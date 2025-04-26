Nebraska Tight End Thomas Fidone II Selected by New York Giants in NFL Draft
For the first time since 2002, a Nebraska football tight end has been selected in the National Football League draft.
Thomas Fidone II, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end, was picked by the New York Giants as the No. 219 pick in the seventh round on day three of the NFL draft Saturday. Fidone becomes the 370th Cornhusker selected in the NFL draft dating back to 1936.
Fidone is the first Nebraska tight end drafted since Tracey Wistrom was picked in the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.
Fidone was a member of the Mackey Award watch list entering his final season in Lincoln in 2024. The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native played in all 13 games his junior season with nine starts, setting career highs with 36 receptions and 373 receiving yards, finishing fourth on the team in receptions. Fidone also nabbed multiple catches in 10 of his 13 games in 2024.
After overcoming back-to-back knee injuries in his first two seasons in Lincoln - including a season-ending injury in 2022 - Fidone returned in coach Matt Rhule's first season at Nebraska to play in all 12 games for the Big Red, including eight starts in 2023. He led Nebraska with four touchdown catches and ranked second on the team with 25 receptions and 260 receiving yards. His four touchdown receptions were the most by a Husker tight end since 2010.
Fidone arrived in Lincoln as the country's top tight end recruit and an overall top-40 recruit as part of the 2020 recruiting cycle. He was the highest-rated recruit to sign with Nebraska since 2008 and was an All-American at Lewis Central High School.
Fidone rated as a mid-round talent, being evaluated as high as a fourth -round selection to a lower seventh-round prospect. The tight end was a member of the Reese's Senior Bowl in the pre-draft process and impressed scouts regularly during his evaluation.
"Fidone is a crisp route runner for his size. He finds pockets in zone looks, and he can make the first defender miss after catching the ball. Fidone's arm length is outstanding, and he has big hands. He can extend and pluck passes out of the air. Fidone needs to get stronger and fill out his frame, but he can wall off defenders in space and develop into an effective blocker over time," ESPN's Steve Muench wrote on his pre-draft evaluation.
Fidone joins an unproven crop of tight ends in New York, as returning starter Theo Johnson finished with 29 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown in 2024. The Giants previously selected edge rusher Abdul Carter, quarterback Jaxson Dart, defensive lineman Darius Alexander, running back Cam Skattebo and offensive tackle Macus Mbow.
