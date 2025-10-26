Gallery: Huskers Now 20-0 With Sweep Over Michigan State

The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 before 8,496 fans at John Cook Arena on Saturday night. The Huskers notched their 11th straight sweep and 34th consecutive set win, remaining perfect this season when reaching 20 points first. Bergen Reilly led with 37 assists, eight digs, and five blocks, surpassing Lauren Cook for No. 4 in career assists in the rally-scoring era. Six Huskers recorded at least five kills, led by Teraya Sigler’s nine, while Harper Murray and Laney Choboy each had 10 digs. Nebraska hit .382 and limited MSU to .118, controlling every category in a dominant performance.
