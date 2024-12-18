How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball in NCAA National Semifinals: Team Breakdowns, Previews, TV Channels
Here we go again.
For the second straight season – and third in the last four years – the Nebraska volleyball team will end its season in either agony or victory at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four, with the 2024 version located in Louisville.
It’s a site that has held plenty of recent memories. Earlier in the year, the No. 2 Huskers swept Louisville in front of 14,000 people at the KFC Yum! Center, which will be the venue this weekend. On a more negative note, it was also where NU’s season ended in 2022 with a five-set loss to Oregon.
Nebraska will aim to accomplish the former, but this year’s group of finalists are as fearsome as they come with all No. 1 regional seeds advancing through. It’s also a reignition of conference rivalries and the follow-up to two Power Four conference title matches with Louisville and Pittsburgh battling on one side on the bracket, and Nebraska versus Penn State in the other.
With the sport set to take another step with heightened interest, a packed arena and a record number of eyeballs following along on TV, here’s all you need to know for college volleyball’s epic season finale.
How to Follow Along
National Semifinals
- When: Thursday, December 19
- Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky
- Matchups: Pittsburgh vs. Louisville - 5:30 p.m. CST | Nebraska vs. Penn State - 30 minutes after the end of the first match.
- Watch: ESPN (Both matches)
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates
National Championship
- When: Sunday, December 22
- Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky
- Matchups: National Semifinal Winners - 3 p.m. CST
- Watch: ABC
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates (If Nebraska is playing)
Penn State Scout
Head Coach: Katie Schumacher-Cawley | 3rd Season at PSU; 12th as Head Coach | 81-19 (.810) at Penn State; 206-165 (.554) as Head Coach | Two-time AVCA All-American and 1999 National Championship at Penn State as a player | Previous head coach stops at UIC and Penn.
2024 Record: 33-2 (19-1 B1G, T-1st) | Co-B1G Champions | B1G Coach and Freshman OTY, 4x All-Big Ten First Team, 1x All-Big Ten Second Team, 2x Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 28-12 (Nov. 29, 2024, 3-1 PSU)
Fun Fact: Nebraska holds an 8-3 advantage over Penn State in the NCAA Tournament with the Husker topping the Nittany Lions 3-2 in the 2017 National Semifinals.
Stat Leaders: Points: Jess Mruzik, 579 | Kills Per Set: Mruzik, 4.21 | Attacking %: Taylor Trammell, .447 | Assists Per Set: Izzy Starck, 10.89 | Aces: Gillian Grimes, 36 | Blocks: Maggie Mendelson, 140 | Digs Per Set: Grimes, 3.87.
Other Key Contributors: Camryn Hannah, OH, Gr. (3.59 K/S, 26 Aces) | Caroline Jurevicius, OPP, R-Fr. (1.91 K/S, 75 Blocks) | Ava Falduto, L/DS, Fr. (2.33 D/S, 35 Aces) | Quinn Menger, DS/S, Sr. (27 Aces, 36).
Outlook: An eternity for Penn State standards, the Nittany Lions are back in the National Semifinals for the first time since 2017 under third-year head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley who was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Penn State hosted its 21st regional in program history last weekend, topping Marquette 3-1 before outlasting Creighton in a five-set thriller at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions were certainly more tested in their regional compared to Nebraska, which may help compensate for their lack of experience in the big state of a National Semifinal.
But PSU has plenty of veteran talent to lean on which is led by star outside hitter Jess Mruzik who has a team-leading 4.21 kills per set and 2.37 digs per set. Graduate student Camryn Hannah is one of the best compliments in the country at 3.59 kills per set while true freshman setter Izzy Starck has flourished with 10.89 assists per set, 2.52 digs per set and 17 aces en route to being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Nebraska transfer Maggie Mendelson will lean on her experience at the National Semifinal a year ago with the Huskers, but she leads PSU with 140 total blocks. Fellow middle blocker Taylor Trammell is more of an offensive force, posting a .447 hitting percentage, which led all Big Ten players with at least 200 kills.
A team that has rallied about Schumacher-Cawley’s breast cancer diagnosis, Penn State has its best team in years. The victory against Nebraska in late November is in the past, but it could prove to be a factor in the sense that the Nittany Lions know they can beat the Huskers – who have lost a total of four matches in the last two years. Funny enough, the biggest factor may be former Husker Caroline Jurevicius who recorded a career-high 18 kills on a .414 clip against NU. That also includes 11 kills – second on the team – on a .292 hitting percentage in the win over Creighton. If she gets hot again, and either Mruzik or Hannah contributes to their level, that’s where Penn State can top the Huskers again.
Pittsburgh Scout
Head Coach: Dan Fisher | 12th Season | 320-68 (.825) Pitt & Career HC Record | Four Final Four Appearances (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), 9x NCAA Tournament Appearances | 6x ACC Titles, 3x ACC Coach of the Year.
2024 Record: 33-1 (19-1 ACC, 1st) | ACC Player and Coach of the Year, 4x All-ACC First Team, 2x All-ACC Second Team, 1x ACC All-Freshman Team.
All-Time Series vs. Louisville: Louisville Leads 19-16 (Nov. 27, 2024 last matchup, 3-1 Pitt)
Fun Fact: This will be Pittsburgh’s fourth-straight National Semifinal Appearance, but the Panthers have never advanced to the National Championship. Thursday is a repeat of 2022 against the Cardinals where Louisville won in five sets.
Stat Leaders: Points: Olivia Babcock, 643.5 | Kills Per Set: Babcock, 4.59 | Attacking %: Bre Kelley, .506 | Assists Per Set: Rachel Fairbanks, 10.56 | Aces: Babcock, 71 | Blocks: Kelley, 154 | Digs Per Set: Emmy Klika, 2.81.
Other Key Contributors: Torrey Stafford, OH, Soph. (3.67 K/S, .359, 2.28 D/S), Valeria Vazquez Gomez, OH, Gr. (2.06 K/S, 40 Aces, 1.95 D/S), Cat Flood, OH, Sr. (27 Aces), Ryla Jones, MB, Fr. (112 Blocks, 1.14 K/S).
Outlook: College volleyball’s national No. 1 for most of the season, Pittsburgh will enter its fourth-straight National Semifinal when they play ACC rival Louisville Thursday night in the Cardinals hometown.
Despite the influence of veterans in Valeria Vazquez Gomez (2.06 K/S, 40 Aces, 1.95 D/S), Cat Flood (27 Aces), Emmy Klika (2.81 D/S) and setter Rachel Fairbanks (10.89 A/S), the stars of this team are all underclassmen.
Olivia Babcock may be the front runner for the AVCA’s National Player of the Year. The 6-foot-4 opposite has blossomed as a sophomore and looks primed to be the next star of the sport. She’s posted 4.59 kills and 1.85 digs per set across 34 matches with 71 blocks (5th nationally) and 126 blocks. Fellow sophomore Torrey Stafford cleans up behind Babcock with 3.67 kills per set coupled with 2.28 digs per set, 66 blocks and 20 aces. True freshman middle blocker Ryla Jones rounds out the star trio. She owns 112 blocks for third on the squad with 1.14 kills per set as the second middle behind Bre Kelley – who leads the team with 154 blocks and 1.88 kills per set.
Some view Pittsburgh and Nebraska being on a collision course for the National Title, but the Panthers will have to get past the hometown Louisville Cardinals – who beat the Panthers in a five-set thriller in 2022’s National Semifinals. Pitt won both regular season meetings between the two powerhouses with one being a five-set thriller on Oct. 25 before a 3-1 victory on Nov. 27. Just like the Huskers, the only blemish on Pitt’s schedule is a five-set loss to SMU in Dallas.
With how dominant the Panthers have been, it’s hard not to see them in the National Championship, especially how they’ve beaten Louisville in their two previous matches. However, the Cardinals will have the biggest crowd on the largest stage, which could prove to be the difference if it’s a close match. Pitt should make the final, but beating a top-four team three times is a tough task.
Louisville Scout
Head Coach: Dani Busboom Kelly | 8th Season at Louisville | 202-38 (.824) Career & School record | 2021 National Runner-Up, 3x National Semifinal Appearance, 8x NCAA Tournament Appearances | 4x ACC Titles, 3x ACC Coach of the Year, 2021 AVCA National Coach of the Year, 2016 AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year.
2024 Record: 29-5 (17-2 ACC, 2nd) | ACC Defensive and Freshman of the Year, 3x All-ACC First Team, 1x All-ACC Second Team, 1x ACC All-Freshman Team.
Fun Fact: As part of her six-year contract extension signed in December 2021, Dani Busboom Kelly has a no-strings escape clause if Nebraska hires her as head coach. She would not have to pay a buyout.
Stat Leaders: Points: Anna DeBeer, 456.5 | Kills Per Set: DeBeer, 3.37 | Attacking %: Cara Cresse, .323 | Assists Per Set: Elle Glock, 5.45 | Aces: Elena Scott, 36 | Blocks: Cresse, 164 | Digs Per Set: Scott, 4.37.
Other Key Contributors: Charity Luper, OH, Sr. (3.01 K/S, 20 Aces, 2.15 D/S), Sofia Diaz Maldonado, OH, Sr. (2.58 K/S, 78 Blocks), Reese Robins, OPP, Soph. (1.70 K/S, 96 Blocks), Phekran Kong (1.26 K/S, 92 Blocks), Nayelis Cabello, S, Fr. (5.39 A/S).
Outlook: Former Nebraska libero and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly has spread her success in the volleyball state to the Bluegrass State with her third NCAA Semifinal in the last four seasons – highlighted by a 2021 National Runner-Up finish to Texas.
That 2021 season saw the Cardinals defeat Pittsburgh in the National Semifinal who is their opponent on Thursday night. Anna DeBeer was a catalyst for that 2021 run and she returned for her fifth season of college volleyball to do exactly the same. Her 3.37 kills per set leads the team, landing a second career All-ACC First Team honor alongside fellow attacker and UCLA transfer Charitie Luper (3.01 K/S) and all-time libero Elena Scott. The hometown kid is averaging 4.37 digs per set for her second-straight season with at least four digs per set. Her 36 aces are also a team high.
Busboom Kelly and the Cardinals are the only team in the remaining field to run a six-two offensive system with two setters. That includes Nebraska native and Wahoo High School graduate Elle Glock (5.45 A/S) and ACC Freshman of the Year Nayelis Cabello (5.39 A/S).
All-ACC picks Cara Cresse and Phekran Kong hold down the middle for Louisville. Cresse puts down 1.63 kills per set with a team leading 164 blocks (1.49 B/S). Kong has 92 blocks on the season, pairing that mark with 1.26 kills per set.
The Cardinals will have to take advantage of playing in their hometown as Louisville most likely enters Thursday as the least likely to win the title. Four of its five losses from the season are from National Semifinal teams with losses to Nebraska, Penn State and twice from Pittsburgh. Plus, a 3-1 defeat to Stanford, who was beaten by the Cardinals in the Louisville Regional Finals.
Pittsburgh has the leg up with two wins over Louisville earlier in the regular season, and there’s not much to say that the result will turn out any differently. Although, getting the home crowd at a Final Four site is always different, so leveraging that crowd is key for any sort of victory against the Panthers Thursday night.
