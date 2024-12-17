Washington Transfer Punter Jack McCallister Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football has picked up a specialist from the transfer portal.
Punter Jack McCallister has committed to the Huskers. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
McCallister handled all but one punt over the last three seasons for Washington. His average has grown each season, from 40.8 yards a punt in 2022, to 41.7 in 2023, and 44.0 this fall. He also posted a 62-yarder at Indiana.
Nebraska had Brian Buschini at punter for the last three seasons. The FCS Punter of the Year at Montana before transfer to NU, he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten performer. This fall, Buschini averaged 44.7 yards a punt with a long of 69 yards against Rutgers.
