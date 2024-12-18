Nebraska Football in Contention for 4-Star O-Line Prospect From Colorado
Deacon Schmitt talks to HuskerMax about his Nebraska offer and confirms that the Cornhuskers are in the running.
Nebraska football has done a great job recruiting since Matt Rhule took over. He gives the Huskers a fighting chance for any recruit they target with his NFL background. They recently offered a highly recruited 2026 prospect.
That prospect is four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt. Schmitt is 6-5 and 310 pounds, from Windsor, Colorado. He has been offered by Alabama, Tennessee, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska and many more.
He recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail his offer and what that means in his recruitment.
“It means a lot! It was a special one for me! I went to camp, worked hard, and got my reward right after,” Schmitt said.
Camp is a great way to get your foot in the door with coaches, especially if you are interested in going to that program.
“Coach Rhule was the one that offered me. He thought I did a great job at camp, and he offered me right after! I’m close with him, Coach Satterfield, and Coach Raiola,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt will be back on campus during the spring, which will give the Huskers a great opportunity to build their relationship with the four-star. He has yet to cut any schools from his list, so anyone that has offered him a scholarship still has a chance.
