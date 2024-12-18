Husker Football: Who Will Be Dylan Raiola's Backup?
The Husker QB room took a hit this week with the announcement that former Bellevue West standout Daniel Kaelin had entered the portal and signed to play at the University of Virginia. That news, coupled with Matt Rhule's decision to move Husker backup QB Heinrich Haaberg to TE, has left the QB room in disarray.
Haarberg, the Husker starter through eight games in 2023, was the backup to Dylan Raiola in 2024. The question is if Haarberg stays at TE, who will be Dylan's backup in 2025?
The only other QBs on the '24 roster are Luke Longval and Bode Soukup but both are walk-ons. Jalyn Gramstad, another walk-on, has used up his eligibility.
Again, who's going to be Dylan Raiola's backup this coming fall?
Husker Class of '25 QB commit TJ Lateef is already listed on the Husker roster. He brings with him a pretty impressive resume: Lateef, a freshman from Compton, California, is listed at 6-2, 190 lbs. He's the No.11 ranked pro-style QB in the nation. He also competed in the 2024 Elite 11 quarterback finals. If you watch film of him, you see a player who has enormous potential at the college level.
The question is, will Lateef be ready to step in for Raiola if needed next fall?
There might be another possibility. With the dismissal of Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, Boilermaker freshman Marcos Davila, a 4-star 6-3, 233-lb QB is looking for a new home. Good news for Matt Rhule: Davila was in Lincoln this week.
Davila hails from Midland, Texas. He was the number 15 ranked QB out of high school in 2023.
If he does commit to NU, the Huskers still won't have an experienced backup to Raiola. (Davila redshirted in '24,)
As it stands today, the backup to Raiola is a bit shaky. Will Rhule & Company search the portal for QB who has college experience? And if he does, how will he perform? We all remember Jeff Sims, don't we?
How 'Bout Them Huskers
Will and I go over the turnstile status of the Husker football program. We recap the amazing weekend performance of the Husker volleyball team's sweep of Big Ten rival Wisconsin. We also talk about the Husker women's basketball team's current #23 national ranking.
If you'd like to give me a piece of your mind, email me at HuskerDan@cox.net.
MORE: Nebraska Football In Contention For Talented 4-Star Prospect From Colorado
MORE: Nebraska Football Prepares for QB Grayson James and Boston College in Pinstripe Bowl
MORE: Dave Feit's Historical College Football Playoffs: Tom Osborne's 1980s Nebraska Teams
MORE: Washington Transfer Punter Jack McCallister Commits to Nebraska
MORE: East Tennessee State Transfer Defensive Lineman Jaylen George Commits to Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.v