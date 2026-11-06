How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball at No. 12 Oregon & No. 18 Washington with Previews, Breakdowns, TV Channel

The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team finally looked human.

Entering an emotional weekend that saw the return of outside hitter Harper Murray to her home state, the Cornhuskers were pushed in their back-to-back matches against Michigan and Michigan State. Both the Wolverines and Spartans took the opening set, but NU responded in each circumstance with three-straight set victories to stay unbeaten and hold firm at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Setter Bergen Reilly earned her 16th career Big Ten weekly honor after setting the Husker offense to a .380 hitting percentage. The South Dakota native averaged 12.88 assists per set in the two victories while thumping five service aces. She recorded a season-high 58 assists with nine digs and two aces against Michigan. She followed up with 45 assists, five digs, two kills and a career-best six blocks versus Michigan State to cap off the weekend.

Nebraska will keep its show on the road this weekend, but their next two opponents appear to be a bigger challenge. Here's all you need to know as NU takes on No. 12 Oregon and No. 18 Washington.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (23-0, 12-0 B1G) at No. 12 Oregon (19-3, 10-2 B1G)

No. 1 Nebraska (23-0, 12-0 B1G) at No. 12 Oregon (19-3, 10-2 B1G) When: Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 7 Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore. Time: 9 p.m. CST

9 p.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates How to Sync Husker Radio with TV Broadcast

Game 2

Oregon head coach Trent Kersten has the Ducks rolling in his second season with a 19-3 record entering this weekend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Scout

Head Coach

Trent Kersten | 2nd Season at Oregon; 7th as Head Coach

36-16 (.692) at Oregon; 126-58 (.685) as Head Coach

1x NCAA Tournament Apps, 1x WCC Championship (2024)

1x WCC Coach of the Year (2024)

Previous Head Coach at Loyola Marymount & San Jose State

Previous assistant at TCU

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 17-13 (8-12 B1G, T-10th)

17-13 (8-12 B1G, T-10th) AVCA All-Americans: 1x Third Team

1x Third Team B1G Awards: Freshman of the Year

Freshman of the Year All-B1G: 2x First Team, 1x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 8-3

Nov. 2, 2025, last matchup: 3-0 NU

Oregon opposite Alanah Clemente enters Saturday as one of the Big Ten's top attackers with over 300 points. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Alanah Clemente | OPP | Soph. | The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and AVCA All-American Third Team pick leads the team with over 300 points and four per set while hitting 0.291 in nearly 600 attacks. She's also a good blocker with 63 total on the year for second most on the Ducks.

Valentina Vaulet | OH | Sr. | The Argentinian and former Michigan transfer averages nearly three kills per set, but has seen a reduced role with the influx of talent despite coming off a 2025 campaign that saw her make the All-Big Ten First Team.

Iva Šucurovic | MB | Jr. | The Serbian was one of three players in 2025 to play in all 116 sets for the Ducks. The junior has missed a few matches this season, but she's averaging over two kills per set and nearly one block per set.

Reese Sheppard | L | Soph. | The Washington native earned 16 starts at libero last year as a freshman before holding down the full-time starting role in 2026. She's averaging 3.37 digs per set and is one of three players for Oregon with at least 20 service aces.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Sjakkie Donkers | OH | Jr. | Heralding from the Netherlands, Donkers was a 2025 All-WCC First Team performer at Gonzaga before transferring to Oregon, where she's top ten in the conference in both kills per set (3.67) and points per set (4.09).

Dalia Virlan | MB | Jr. | The middle blocker from Romania spent her first two seasons with Pittsburgh, where she appeared in 23 career matches as the Panthers reached the Final Four in both of her years on campus. She's hitting over .300 and has compiled a team-leading 82 blocks in her first extended action of college.

Marina Crownover | S | Gr. | The Texas native averaged over 10 assists per set across two career seasons at Missouri before transferring to Oregon. She's ranked eighth in the Big Ten entering the weekend with 10.46 assists per set while adding 60 kills, 19 aces and 14.5 blocks.

Oregon's Valentina Vaulet earned All-Big Ten First Team honors in 2025 and ranks No. 7 in the conference with 0.40 aces per set. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Sophia Meyers | OH | Graduated | The former All-WCC attacker followed Kersten from LMU and finished third on the team with 298.5 points in her final collegiate season.

Cora Taylor | S | Graduated | Joined Oregon from Butler after three seasons and averaged nearly nine assists per set with 38 kills, 23 aces and a team-high 218 digs in her lone season starting for the Ducks.

Outlook

Caught by surprise with the departure of former head coach Matt Ulmer to Kansas, the Ducks pivoted to a standout from the West Coast Conference (WCC) in Loyola Marymount head coach Trent Kersten. Coming off a WCC title and coach of the year honors in 2024, Kersten timed his breakout season perfectly to align with the Oregon administration. The Ducks were lackluster in 2025 with a 17-13 record and in a tie for 10th in the Big Ten, but expectations were cooled knowing that Kersten built his first roster in short order.

He's quickly put the Ducks back on the map with a 19-3 record so far in 2026 and a 10-2 mark in Big Ten play. In fact, Oregon would move just one game back if they can upset the Huskers on Saturday night.

Leading the way is opposite Alanah Clemente. The sophomore has earned the reputation as one of the most lethal attackers in the country after compiling over 500 points during her freshman season in 2025. She was named the Big Ten and AVCA Northwest Region Freshman of the Year while racking up All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-America Third Team honors. She's averaging over four points per set again this year, but her overall production isn't on pace to surpass her 2025 numbers. That's because she has more support around her.

Oregon setter and Missouri transfer Marina Crownover ranks 10th in the Big Ten with 10.46 assists per set. | Oregon Athletics

That starts with another key returner in former Michigan transfer Valentina Vaulet. The Argentinian continues to be one of the most dangerous servers in the country, with 30 so far this year. Plus, her 3.49 points and 2.89 kills per set both rank third on the team. Another standout international player is outside hitter Sjakkie Donkers from the Netherlands. The 6-foot-2 junior entered 2026 after earning All-WCC First Team honors with Gonzaga and being named the Best OH at the CEV U22 European Championships. Her 4.09 points and 3.67 kills per set are both top-10 in the conference.

Romanian middle blocker Dalia Virlan appeared in just 23 matches across two seasons at Pittsburgh before joining the Ducks. She's proven to be highly productive with a team-high 82 blocks and 1.71 kills per set on a 0.331 hitting percentage. Joining her in the middle is Serbian and returner Iva Šucurovic, with over two points per set.

After relying on a graduate student transfer to run the offense at setter for 2025, Kersten and the Ducks are running with the same strategy in 2026. Missouri transfer Marina Crownover tallied over 10 assists per set across two career seasons with the Tigers before coming to Eugene, where she's eighth in the Big Ten with 10.46 assists per set. Plus, she's adding over one point per set and is second on the team with 2.59 digs per set. Reese Sheppard ranks No. 10 among conference liberos with 3.37 digs per set after earning the starting role in the final stretch of 2025.

This is a talented roster that Kersten has built in just his second season and the Ducks are much more balanced offensively, but they have a hard time avoiding the block. Oregon is second-to-last in opponent blocks per set (2.47), which is something that Nebraska will look to exploit. Give me the Cornhuskers to take out the Ducks in four sets.

Washington head coach Leslie Gabriel is in the midst of her best season leading the Huskies with a 17-4 mark. | Washington Athletics

Washington Scout

Head Coach

Leslie Gabriel | 4th Season at Washington & as Head Coach

65-48 (.575) at Washington & as Head Coach

1x NCAA Tournament Apps,

1x AVCA National Assistant Coach OTY (2020)

As Assistant: 4x Final Fours, 7x Pac-12 Championships, 552-147 overall record (.789)

Previous assistant at Washington

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 13-17 (8-12 B1G, T-10th)

13-17 (8-12 B1G, T-10th) All-B1G: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 8-2

Oct. 10, 2025, last matchup: 3-0 NU

Washington outside hitter Simona Mateska leads the team in most offensive categories as part of a breakout sophomore season. | Washington Athletics

Key Returners

Simona Mateska | OH | Soph. | The Serbian earned AVCA All-North Region honorable mention as a freshman in 2025 before becoming the team's leader in points (323), points per set (4.31), kills (277) and kills per set (3.69) so far in 2026. She's also second on Washington in both aces with 28 and digs with 208.

Maija Howse | OPP/OH | Soph. | The Idaho native dealt with back injuries that limited her to only 23 sets during her freshman season last year. Her return to health has seen her start in 15 of 21 matches played this season with the second-most points (216) and kills (170) while being third with 67 blocks.

Julia Hunt | MB | Jr. | The veteran middle blocker has led the Huskies in hitting percentage for the past two seasons and is on pace to do that again with a 0.353 mark on 295 attacks. Sits right behind Howse with 214 points, with a team-high 29 aces and 74 blocks (2nd on team).

Katy Wessels | MB | Sr. | Despite being a top-three blocker in the Big Ten last season, Wessels hasn't been able to replicate that success. However, the Idaho native leads Washington with 81 total blocks and her 1.14 blocks per set mark sits just outside the top ten in the conference.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Kylie Kleckner | OH | Fr. | The first-year player from Texas has earned starts in 18 of 21 matches played this season and averages 2.61 kills per set while chipping in 2.24 digs per set as well.

Andrea Fabikovicová | S | Soph. | Hailing from the Czech Republic, the 6-foot-1 setter averaged over six assists per set as a part-time starter for San Francisco in her freshman season. Earned the starting role for the Huskies this season and puts up 9.95 assists per set with 200 digs, 43 kills, 33 blocks and 23 aces.

Kaitlyn Nguyen | L | Fr. | Born and raised in Seattle, the Huskies' libero ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten with 3.97 digs per and has added 18 aces from behind the service line.

Washington libero Kaitlyn Nguyen leads the Big Ten with 3.97 digs per set as a freshman. | UW Daily

Key Departures

Kierstyn Barton | OH | Transfer | Posted her most productive college season in 2025 with 4.05 points and 3.62 kills per set to lead the team. Earned All-Big Ten First Team honors before transferring to San Diego over the offseason.

Alexa Markley | OH | Transfer | Totaled 306 kills in three seasons at Penn State, including the national championship season in 2024, before moving to Washington for 2025. One of three players for the Huskies to average more than three points per set. She's now at Pepperdine and plays for the beach volleyball program.

Alexis Haury | S | Transfer | Made a big impact as a sophomore with 9.38 assists and over two digs per set as the starting setter in 2025. Transferred to Cal Poly over the offseason, where she's putting up similar numbers.

Outlook

Respected around the country for her impact and contributions to the Washington volleyball program, the UW Athletic Department decided to name her a first-time head coach after Keagan Cook departed to take over Minnesota after the 2022 season. An assistant of over 20 years for the Huskies, Gabriel was part of four Final Four runs and seven Pac-12 championships before taking the top job.

Washington has bounced around in Gabriel's first four seasons. The team finished 16-15 in 2023 to miss the NCAA Tournament, but rebounded in 2024 with a 19-12 record and a first-round exit. The Huskies fell flat again in 2025 with a dismal 13-17 record, but Gabriel has led a resurgence in her fourth season.

Sitting at 17-4 entering the weekend, Washington is on pace for its most wins since 2021, when they reached the Round of 16. Gabriel changed things up entering 2026 by saying goodbye to starters Kierstyn Barton (OH, San Diego), Alexa Markley (OH, Pepperdine) and Alexis Haury (S, Cal Poly).

Instead, the Huskies have relied upon the growth of their underclassmen, especially on the pin. Sophomore outside hitter Simona Mateska leads Washington with 323 points (4.31 P/S) and 277 kills (3.69 K/S), which are both top seven in the Big Ten. Fellow sophomore Maija Howse dealt with injuries to limit her freshman campaign in 2025, but a return to health has seen her add over three points per set and 67 blocks (3rd on team). Freshman Kylie Kleckner has performed well in her first college season with 3.05 points per set and 17 aces.

Washington middle blocker Julia Hunt leads the team with a 0.353 hitting percentage and 29 aces so far in her junior season. | Washington Athletics

Washington are led by a pair of veterans in the middle with Julia Hunt and Katy Wessels. Hunt's 0.353 hitting percentage leads all starters and ranks second with 74 blocks. Wessels was one of the best defensive middle blockers in the conference last year, but she hasn't been able to replicate those numbers. However, her team-leading 81 blocks and 1.14 per set are still impressive and sit just outside the top ten.

Gabriel brought in young setter Andrea Fabikovicová from San Francisco to run the Huskies' offense. Originally from the Czech Republic, Fabikovicová averages 9.95 assists and 2.63 digs per set while also adding 23 aces in her sophomore campaign. Kaitlyn Nguyen was born and raised in Seattle before deciding to attend Washington for her college career. She's exceeded expectations with 3.97 digs per set as a freshman, which is the top mark in the Big Ten among all liberos.

A roster built differently from Oregon, Gabriel is once again showing why she's an expert in developing talent. Five of the team's seven starters are underclassmen and they're learning quickly how they need to perform in the Big Ten gauntlet. UW's losses (Illinois, Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota) are outweighed by its wins over Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan State.

This group of players is only going to get better over the years, but they don't have a chance against Nebraska this season. Give me the Cornhuskers in a sweep.