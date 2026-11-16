How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs. No. 19 Minnesota with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Senior Day brought plenty of emotion for the No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team, and it had little to do with what happened on the court.

Nebraska’s dominant sweep of Iowa wasn’t what was on the minds of Husker fans, but rather the anxiety of not knowing what the team’s legendary four-player senior class will do after this season. Each of Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and Laney Choboy will have the opportunity to return to Lincoln with the NCAA passing its "Five for Five" rule prior to the season, but none of the quartet have made public their intentions for what's next.

Instead, they delivered another crushing victory over their neighbors. Jackson led all players with 10 points as she hammered down nine kills on a .750 clip with one block. Murray tied her teammate with nine kills as well on a .353 hitting percentage. Choboy didn't get the start at libero, but she still compiled 10 digs. Reilly continued to stuff the stat sheet with 35 assists, three kills, one dig and half a block.

The Huskers now must turn their attention to visiting No. 19 Minnesota as the Gophers look to play spoiler in NU's regular -season finale. Here's all you need to know for Tuesday night in Lincoln.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (27-0, 16-0 B1G) vs. No. 19 Minnesota (17-7, 11-5 B1G)

No. 1 Nebraska (27-0, 16-0 B1G) vs. No. 19 Minnesota (17-7, 11-5 B1G) When: Tuesday, November 17

Tuesday, November 17 Where: John Cook Arena, Lincoln, NE

John Cook Arena, Lincoln, NE Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

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Minnesota head coach Keegan Cook comes off his best season with the Gophers in 2025 when they finished 24-10. | Minnesota Athletics

No. 19 Minnesota Scout

Head Coach

Keegan Cook | 4th Season at Minnesota; 12th as Head Coach

79-41 (.658) at Minnesota; 279-97 (.742) as Head Coach

11x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x Final Four (2020), 4x Regional Finals

4x Pac-12 Championships

1x AVCA Northwest Region Coach of the Year (2025), 3x AVCA Pacific North Region Coach of the Year, 1x Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2020)

Previous Head Coach at Washington

Previous assistant at Washington & Saint Mary's

2025 Finish

L, 3-0 to No. 4 Pittsburgh in NCAA Regional Semifinal

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 24-10 (12-8 B1G, T-6th)

24-10 (12-8 B1G, T-6th) AVCA All-Americans: 1x Second Team

1x Second Team All-B1G: 1x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x All-Freshman

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 40-12

November 8, 2025, last matchup: 3-0 NU

Minnesota's Mckenna Wucherer ranks second in the Big Ten in both points and kills per set as one of the country's top attackers. | Minnesota Athletics

Key Returners

Mckenna Wucherer | OH | Gr. | The Wisconsin native and former AVCA All-Region selection enters the regular season finale ranked second in the Big Ten in both points (5.11) and kills (4.28) per set as one of the most dangerous attackers in the country.

Kelly Kinney | OH | Soph. | Ranked second on the team in points (251.0) and kills (232) despite starting in only half of her 24 matches played this season.

Carly Gilk | OPP | Soph. | The 2025 Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection averages 2.21 kills per set with 10 aces as a left-handed opposite.

Stella Swenson | S | Jr. | The 6-foot-1 Minnesota native and 2025 All-Big Ten Second Team pick is eighth in the conference with 10.44 assists per set. She's compiled a career-high 78 kills, 23 aces, 203 digs (2.05 D/S) and 52 blocks as one of the better setters in the Big Ten.

Zeynep Palabiyik | L | Sr. | The libero from Turkey missed most of the 2025 season due to a torn ACL, but she's returned to lead the Gophers with 3.92 digs per set, which is No. 2 in the conference.

Jordan Taylor | MB | Soph. | The 6-foot-5 Houston native was an All-Region Honorable Mention last year, but she hasn't been able to replicate that success as a sophomore. However, she's still averaging one kill per set and owns 72 blocks on the season.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Elena Hoecke | MB | Fr. | A top-15 recruit in the country coming out of Minnesota, Hoecke is hitting .318 on the season with 1.81 kills per set while tallying a team-high 83 blocks for 1.04 per set.

Makenna Crosson | OH | Fr. | The California native has appeared in 74 sets this season and has produced 1.58 kills per set and 21 aces for third most on the team.

Key Departures

Julia Hanson | OH | Graduated | The 2025 AVCA Second Team All-American turned pro after another standout season, where she was a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team pick and ranked No. 4 in the conference in both points and kills.

Lourdès Myers | MB | Graduated | The former Purdue transfer hit .336 in her final collegiate season while leading the Gophers with 141 blocks (1.22 B/S), which was seventh in the Big Ten.

Minnesota libero and Turkey native Zeynep Palabiyik enters Tuesday No. 2 in the Big Ten with 3.92 digs per set. | Minnesota Athletics

Outlook

The 2025 college volleyball season may go down as one of the more resilient in program history for Minnesota and head coach Keegan Cook. Entering his third season in charge after making the drastic move from Washington, Cook witnessed four key players suffer season-ending injuries: outside hitter McKenna Wucherer (back), libero Zeynep Palabiyik (ACL), middle blocker Calissa Minatee (leg) and outside hitter Alex Acevedo (leg).

That forced Cook to go with a youth-heavy rotation as five freshmen started alongside two seniors. It was a masterclass in team management as the Gophers ended up having their best season with Cook, by the way of a 24-10 record and an NCAA Regional Semifinal finish. McKenna Garr stepped up at libero, averaging over three digs per set; Kelly Kinney finished with 254 kills at outside hitter and now starts in 2026; Carly Gilk locked down the right side and made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team; and Jordan Taylor earned AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention at middle blocker.

Aside from Garr, the remaining three are playing in big roles for No. 19 Minnesota this season after getting the necessary experience in 2025. Wucherer joins Kinney on the pin and she's turned into one of the best attackers in the country. She's second in the conference in both points (5.11) and kills (4.28) per set on a .295 hitting percentage while leading the Big Ten in aces per set (0.49). Palabiyik has also returned with a fury as the Turkish libero is second in the conference with 3.92 digs per set entering Tuesday.

Minnesota setter Stella Swenson ranks eighth in the conference with 10.44 assists per set. | Minnesota Athletics

The Gophers have been fortunate to have a stable presence at setter in junior Stella Swenson. She's eighth in the conference with 10.44 assists per set while also being dangerous offensively with 1.19 points per set on 63 kills, 17 aces, and 23.5 blocks. A local recruit who came out as a top-15 prospect in the country, middle blocker Elena Hoecke has shined as a true freshman in the starting lineup. She's third on the team in total points (207), second with a .318 hitting percentage and owns the team high with 83 blocks.

A stout defensive team, the Gophers could prove to be a challenge for the Huskers in what will be NU's third match in a matter of six days. If I'm Minnesota, I'd look back at their match against Michigan State when the Spartans served NU off the court. Leading the Big Ten with 1.95 aces per set, the Gophers' strengths have a chance to push the Huskers.

However, it won't be enough. Put me down for a Nebraska victory in four sets.

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