How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs. Northwestern, Michigan State with Previews, Breakdowns, TV Channels
The No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball team keeps on marching in its quest for a third-straight Big Ten title.
With Penn State and Wisconsin reeling from setter injuries and Purdue not playing the same without its two All-American outside hitters (who transferred), the Big Ten has fallen short of its dominant reputation in college volleyball. The Huskers have done their part, selling out arenas anywhere they go while showcasing the best talent the sport has to offer.
A trip to Michigan to face the Wolverines and Spartans didn't face NU, who moved to 18-0 on the season with a pair of sweeps in moving their winning streak to 28 consecutive sets, which dates back to the fifth-set win over No. 18 Creighton on Sept. 16 in Omaha. Despite not replicating Harper Murray's Player of the Week award, middle blocker Andi Jackson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after tallying 10 blocks in two matches (1.67 B/S) while recording 2.17 kills per set on a .706 hitting percentage. Plus, Nebraska limited their two opponents to a .139 clip, including a season-low .079 hitting percentage for Michigan.
Following a very successful three-match road swing, NU returns home, where they'll play four of the next five matches. Northwestern and second-year head coach Tim Nollan venture to Lincoln for a Friday night showdown before Michigan State plays NU for the second time in as many weekends Saturday night.
Here's all you need to know as the top-ranked Huskers return to John Cook Arena for the weekend against two more foes that are led by two new names in the Big Ten head coaching circle.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (18-0, 8-0 B1G) vs. Northwestern (13-7, 3-5 B1G)
- When: Friday, October 24
- Where: John Cook Arena at Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 6 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Nebraska Public Media
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Northwestern Scout
Head Coach
Tim Nollan | 1st season at Northwestern; 9th as HC | 18-30 at Northwestern; 132-101 (.567) Career HC Record | 1x NCAA Tournament App. | 1x WAC Tournament title | Previous head coach at Grand Canyon | Previous assistant at USC and Pepperdine.
2024 Finish
Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
5-23 (3-17 B1G, 17th) | No conference awards.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 21-1 (Nov. 3, 2024, last matchup; 3-0 NU)
Returning Production
Points: 56% | Kills: 58% | Service Aces: 67% | Blocks: 35% | Assists: 44% | Digs: 77%
Key Returners
- Buse Hazan | OH | Sr. | Led the Wildcats in points (334.5), kills (283), and aces (32) in 2024 as a transfer from USF, but has failed to garner consistent playing time with a new influx of transfers.
- Rylen Reid | OH | Sr. | Hasn't played since Oct. 11 at Penn State, but still leads the Wildcats in points (252) and kills (211) while adding 120 digs and 28 blocks as NW's most dangerous attacker.
- Kennedy Hill | MB | Graduated | Not playing in 2025 despite a season of eligibility; leading MB in 2024 with 240 points with a team-high .313 clip and 113 blocks.
- Sophia Summers | MB | Graduated | Second on the team behind Hill with 95 blocks in 91 sets alongside a team-leading 16 solo blocks in her final college season.
- Kathryn Randorf | OH | Sr. | Former All-Big Ten Freshman Team honoree who tallied 171 points in 2024, but has failed to crack the rotation in 2025.
- Lauren Carter | S | Sr. | Leads the team in aces (26) while playing one part of a 6-2 offensive system; leads NW with 5.80 assists per set while chipping in 1.59 digs per set.
- Sienna Noordermeer | S | R-Jr. | Appeared in only 24 sets in 2024, but has returned to play in a 6-2 with 332 assists (4.55 A/S) with 11 aces and 1.44 digs per set (105 total).
- Drew Wright | L | Jr. | Led the team in digs (316) as the starting libero in her sophomore season; returns as the starter but is behind her 2024 pace with 149 digs in 76 sets.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Ayah Elnady | OH | Gr. | Three-time All-Big 12 transfer from Kansas that's second on Northwestern with 245 points, 23 aces, 26 blocks,triple-digit and a team-high 164 digs and 2.28 per set.
- Bella Bullington | OH | Fr. | Two-time All-State pick from Illinois that's hammered 181 kills and 192.5 points (both third) as a true freshman outside hitter.
- Campbell Paris | OH | Jr. | 6-foot-5 outside hitter transfer from South Carolina; one of three Wildcats with triple digit points (165) and is third on the team in blocks (42) with her tall frame.
- Kayla Kauffman | MB | Fr. | True freshman from Colorado that's tied for the team lead in blocks with 59 (1.20 B/S); not as prolific offensively with only 45 kills, but that's coming on a .326 clip.
- Bella Simkus | MB | Gr. | Spent her first four seasons at Colorado; tied with Kauffman with 59 blocks, but has more points (93) and kills (57) while hitting a team-leading .376 on 117 swings.
- Lauren Dignan | DS/L | Fr. | Ranked inside California's top 30 recruits coming out of Tiburon; has 116 digs and 1.87 per set in her debut season in Evanston off the bench.
Key Departures
- Alexa Rousseau | S | Graduated | Led Northwestern in assists in her final three seasons, including 2024 (609) while finishing second with 257.5 points.
Outlook
Essentially returning their entire team (plus a few additions) from 2024, Northwestern has taken a step under second-year head coach Tim Nollan, who spent time building up Grand Canyon before being swiped away late in the 2024 coaching carousel. Dynamic setter and team leader Alexa Rousseau was the only major loss as she was able to put up 257.5 points (2nd) as the team's setter with 200 kills and 5.75 assists per set.
Nollan liked what he had, so he brought back Lauren Carter and Sienna Noordermeer to split time in a 6-2 offensive system, which has seen the two combine for 10.35 assists per set and 969 total kills — second in the Big Ten.
The Wildcats are also dangerous from behind the service line with four players owning 20 or more aces and five with double digits. Northwestern's 131 aces are also second in the conference. Carter leads that effort with 26 while returning outside hitter Rylen Reid has 25 in a breakout season as a senior, but an injury has sidelined her since Oct. 11. If Reid can't go against the Huskers, the road to an upset became even more impossible.
Ayah Elnady has stepped up in Reid's absence. A former two-time All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Elnady is second on the team in both points (245.0) and kills (207) despite playing two matches and seven sets more than Reid. 6-foot-5 South Carolina transfer Campbell Paris will also see playing time as a strategy to boost NW's physicality.
Drew Wright returns as the starting libero, but she's on pace for a worse season in 2025. A pair of newcomers spearhead the middle with freshman Kayla Kauffman and Colorado transfer Bella Simkus, both recording a team-high 59 blocks, but the Wildcats are 17th in the Big Ten with 2.08 blocks per set.
Northwestern had a slim chance of an upset with Reid in the lineup, but that mission will become nearly impossible if she's unable to play. The Wildcats have already more than doubled Nollan's win total from 2024 (13-7) while already matching last year's conference wins with a 3-5 mark, so the program is taking notable steps. However, facing Nebraska has proven to be a different beast for all Big Ten teams in 2025, and I'd expect that to continue Friday night in Lincoln.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (18-0, 8-0 B1G) vs. Michigan State (15-3, 5-3 B1G)
- When: Saturday, October 25
- Where: John Cook Arena at Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CDT
- Watch: B1G Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Michigan State Scout
Head Coach
Kristen Kelsay | 1st season at Michigan State & as HC | 15-3 (.833) at MSU & Career Record | Previous assistant at Minnesota, Northwestern and Michigan State.
2024 Finish
Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
13-18 (6-14 B1G, 14th) | 1x AVCA North Region Honorable Mention | All-B1G: 1x First Team.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 29-2-2 (Oct. 17, 2025 last matchup, 3-0 NU)
Returning Production
Points: 38% | Kills: 34% | Service Aces: 41% | Blocks: 55% | Assists: 5% | Digs: 23%
Key Returners
- Zuzanna Kulig | MB | Jr. | Leading returner from 2024 who's dealing with an injury from the spring, but leads MSU with 49 blocks.
- Karolina Staniszewska | OH | Jr. | Started in most matches as a true freshman before coming off the bench in 2024; has grown to become the Spartans' top attacker with 235 points and 2.93 kills per set as a junior in 2025.
- Taylah Holdem | OH | Jr. | Had a sophomore slump in 2024 after being named All-B1G Second Team in 2023; was averaging 4.66 points per set before an injury knocked her out for eight matches.
- Ky Clayton | DS/L | Jr. | Comes off the bench as a defensive specialist while leading MSU with 19 aces in 2025.
- Evie Doezema | OPP | Sr. | Michigan native that flips between opposite and middle blocker; second on the team in points (186), and kills (168), while fourth in blocks with 32.
Key Departures
- Akasha Anderson | OH | Transfer | Joined Purdue over the offseason after leading MSU in points (410.5) and kills (356) while adding 158 digs, 70 blocks, and 17 aces.
- Taylor Preston | OH | Transfer | Transferred to Rice for her final college season after averaging 3.24 points and 2.85 kills per set as the Spartans' secondary attacker.
- Aliyah Moore | OH | Graduated | Following former MSU head coach Leah Johnson from Illinois State, Moore collected 162.5 points in her final college season in 2024.
- Julia Bishop | S | Graduated | Joined Kristen Kelsay's staff after being one of only four players in program history to be a three-time team captain.
- Rachel Muisenga | S | Graduated | Split time with Bishop in a two-setter system, where she averaged 4.78 per set.
- Nalani Iosia | L | Graduated | Three-time team captain who was named to the All-B1G First Team after leading the conference in digs per set (4.57) and second in total digs (516).
Key Transfers/Newcomers
- Bianca Mumcular | OH | Fr. | Turkish freshman that's stepped up in the absence of Holdem with 161.5 points and 168 kills in 18 matches.
- Breccan Scheck | MB | Soph. | One of the top players as a freshman on Washington State in 2024; second on MSU with 46 blocks as part of 91 season points.
- Malayah Long | S | R-Fr. | Lincoln native and Marquette transfer who's averaging 10 assists per set in her first college season.
- Lia Schneider | L | Jr. | Leads the Spartans with 179 digs and 2.63 per set as the team's libero after spending her first two seasons at South Florida.
- Sarah Vellucci | DS | R-Soph. | Another defensive specialist off the bench, Vellucci joined MSU after two seasons at Long Beach State.
Outlook
There hasn't been much time since the Huskers and Spartans last played, with Nebraska sweeping MSU last week in East Lansing in front of a record volleyball crowd at the Breslin Center.
Michigan State will face Iowa on the road Friday, but the only other game completed was a five-set victory over Maryland on Sunday, October 19, for the Spartans. Karolina Staniszewska hammered a team-high 19 kills while pairing it with 12 digs and an ace. True freshman Bianca Mumcular was the only other Spartan to reach double digits with 13 tallies, plus three aces and eight digs. MSU was actually outhit .171 to .104 and has only 10 blocks compared to Maryland's 20. However, serving was a massive difference with MSU securing nine aces and the Terrapins only having one.
The Spartan offense did some damage against NU last week — hitting .202, but it was nothing compared to the Huskers' .373 hitting percentage. Nobody could slow down Harper Murray, who killed 13 balls on 26 swings with seven digs and an ace. The lack of time between the two matchups this season doesn't help MSU, so I'd expect a similar result when the location turns to Lincoln on Saturday.
