How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs. No. 15 Indiana & No. 7 Wisconsin with Previews, Breakdowns, TV Channel

The Big Ten meat grinder is finally here for the No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball team.

The Huskers made it look too easy in their first conference road weekend of the season by sweeping No. 16 Penn State at Rec Hall and dominating Maryland in front of a record-breaking crowd of 15,127 fans at the Xfinity Center. Star middle blocker Andi Jackson was once again rewarded for her efforts with a second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Week honor. The senior averaged 3.83 kills and 2.0 blocks per set, totaling 223 kills on a .526 clip and 12 blocks in the team's two matches.

Now, NU enters a pivotal stretch for its goal of winning four straight Big Ten titles with a top-15 showdown at Indiana before returning home to face rival Wisconsin in a battle of top-seven teams.



Here's all you need to know for this stacked weekend of college volleyball.

How to Follow Along

Game 1

Game 2

Indiana head coach Steve Aird made the NCAA Tournament for the first time with the Hoosiers in 2025, reaching the regional semifinals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 15 Indiana Scout

Head Coach

Steve Aird | 9th Season at Indiana; 13th as Head Coach

132-125 (.514) at Indiana; 172-193 (.471) as Head Coach

1x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 4x National Championships (DOVO & Assistant)

Previous Head Coach at Maryland

Previous assistant at Penn State, Cincinnati & Auburn

2025 Finish

L, 3-0 to No. 1 seed Texas in NCAA Regional Semifinal

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 25-8 (14-6 B1G, 5th)

25-8 (14-6 B1G, 5th) AVCA All-Americans: 2x Honorable Mention

2x Honorable Mention All-B1G: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team, 2x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 25-1

Nov. 22, 2025, last matchup; 3-0 NU

Indiana's Avry Tatum was granted a fifth year of eligibility in late September to give the Hoosiers a massive boost. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Jaidyn Jager | OH | Soph. | Broke out as a freshman for the Hoosiers in 2025 with Second Team and All-Freshman Team Big Ten honors. Leads IU with 206 points and nearly four kills per set (3.81) so far in 2026.

Ella Boersema | MB | Jr. | Become a starter for the first time in 2025 but suffered a season-ending injury midway through the year. Has returned this season and has played like one of the best offensive middles in the conference with a .364 hitting percentage and 3.41 points per set.

Victoria Gray | MB | Soph. | Became the first freshman since 2007 at Indiana to record over 100 blocks in 2025. Sits third on the Hoosiers with 27 blocks as a sophomore this season.

Teodora Krickovic | S | Soph. | Returned as one of the best setters in the Big Ten after earning AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 as a freshman. The Serbia national team member leads IU with 10.77 assists per set with a team-high 19 aces and 1.48 points per set.

Avry Tatum | OPP | Gr. | After an outstanding senior year that ended with an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention award, Tatum delayed her pro career for a fifth season at Indiana that was granted by the courts near the end of September.

Hannah Leftridge | L/DS | Soph | Leads Indiana with 154 digs and 3.21 per set as the team's libero after appearing in 24 contests as a freshman last season.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Kiki Granberry | MB | Gr. | Played in only three matches before a season-ending injury at Tennessee last year before joining the Hoosiers over the offseason. Leads UI with 51 blocks and ranks third on the team in points.

Sara Snowbarger | OH | Fr. | Former top-40 overall recruit has made 10 starts in her first 13 college appearances averaging 1.92 kills per set.

Key Departures

Candela Alonso-Corcelles | OH | Graduated | The native of Spain was an AVCA All-Region and First Team All-Big Ten selection in her final collegiate season before being drafted No. 11 overall in the Major League Volleyball Draft.

Madi Sell | MB | Graduated | After missing the first part of the season, Sell returned to post 88 kills, 74 blocks, 12 digs, six aces and a career-high .395 hitting percentage in 23 matches to cap her college career.

Indiana setter Teodora Krickovic was named an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention as a freshman in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outlook

A disciple of the Russ Rose coaching tree, head coach Steve Aird and Indiana finally enjoyed their breakout season that's been brewing for nearly half a decade. The talent and system finally clicked, leading IU to a program-record 25 wins and reaching an NCAA Regional Semifinal for the second time in program history. Being picked 11th in the Big Ten preseason poll, the Hoosiers stormed their way to fifth behind a lineup that mostly returns for another season in 2026.

Despite losing point leader Alonso-Corcelles Candela to the pros, Indiana returns sophomore Jaidyn Jager, who's well on pace to surpass her 2025 numbers with 4.29 points and 3.81 kills per set. Opposite Avry Tatum delayed her professional career for a chance at a fifth season and she was granted her wish in late September — providing the Hoosiers with a player that was named an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention last year. Junior Ella Boersema did well in place of Tatum despite coming off a season-ending injury that limited her to only 14 matches last year.

The middle blockers are led by Tennessee transfer Kiki Granberry, who's also coming off a season-ending injury, but hers came just three games into the 2025 campaign. The graduate student paces IU's block with 51 while adding 2.77 points per set. Returning sophomore Victoria Gray owns 27 blocks, but she became the first freshman since 2007 at Indiana to total over 100 blocks in a season.

A good portion of the success from last season can be contributed to standout setter and Serbia national team member Teodora Krickovic. She's one of the best setters in the Big Ten after earning AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025. The transfer of libero Ramsey Gary hurt the Hoosiers a couple of years ago and IU has gone with a young sophomore in Hannah Leftridge, who's putting up 3.21 digs per set.

The recipe is there for another stellar season for the Hoosiers, especially as Tatum gets reaclimated to the college game. Her addition lifts the ceiling to this team, but not to challege Nebraska. This could be one of NU's hardest road challenges of the season, so don't be shocked to see IU take a set, but put me down for a Nebraska four-set victory.

Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield reached his sixth NCAA National Semifinal with the Badgers in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 7 Wisconsin Scout

Head Coach

Kelly Sheffield | 14th Season at Wisconsin; 26th as Head Coach

358-77 (.823) at Wisconsin; 631-189 (.770) as Head Coach

1x National Championship (2021), 21x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 6x National Semifinals, 5x B1G titles, 4x A-10 regular season titles, 3x America East regular season titles

5x AVCA Northeast Region Coach OTY, 3x B1G Coach OTY, 3x A-10 Coach OTY, 2x America East Coach OTY, 1x VB Magazine National Coach OTY (2013), 1x AVCA North Region Coach OTY (2025)

Previous Head Coach at Dayton & Albany

Previous assistant at Clemson, Virginia & Houston

2025 Finish

L, 3-2 to No. 1 Kentucky in NCAA National Semifinal

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 28-5 (17-3 B1G, 2nd)

28-5 (17-3 B1G, 2nd) AVCA All-American s: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team

s: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team All-B1G: 3x First Team, 1x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 24-14-1

Oct. 31, 2025, last matchup; 3-0 NU

Wisconsin setter Charlie Fuerbringer leads the Big Ten with 11 assists per set after making the All-Big Ten First Team in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Charlie Fuerbringer | S | Jr. | Entered the 2026 season as one of the country's best setters and she's lived up to that billing with 11.00 assists per set, which leads the Big Ten.

Grace Egan | OH | Sr. | The former Ohio State recruit was poised for a big 2026 before suffering a severe back injury against Florida on Sept. 2 that's kept her out indefinitely.

Grace Lopez | OPP | Sr. | Two-time AVCA Honorable Mention player that missed all of 2025 after tearing her ACL during the spring. Averaging just 1.55 points per set in a limited role so far in 2026 with 30 sets played in nine matches.

Natalie Wardlow | MB | Soph. | The Lincoln native played in every match for the Badgers in 2025 and plays an important part in UW's lineup in 2026.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Audrey Flanagan | OH | Fr. | The building block of Wisconsin's future, Flanagan leads the Badgers with 3.20 kills per set while adding 17 aces and 12 blocks. Top five recruit coming out of high school at Mira Costa High School in Redondo Beach, California.

Eva Travis | OH | Sr. | AVCA All-Region selection at UC Santa Barbara in 2025 and now ranks second on UW with 142 points in starting nine of her 14 appearances this season.

Lynney Tarnow | MB | Fr. | The 6-foot-5 middle blocker and top-five recruit from Illinois is hitting .365 and leading the Badgers with 55 blocks — 28 more than second place — as a true freshman.

Decelise Champion | OH | Fr. | The budding superstar reclassified to join Wisconsin for the 2026 season and is widely seen as one of the sport's next star. Competes on the Puerto Rico National Team and averages 3.67 points per set across her 26 sets played this season.

Jaela Auguste | MB | Jr. | Earned AVCA Third Team All-American honors last season at Florida before transferring to Madison over the offseason where she's hitting .362 and averaging 2.77 points per set.

Anna Bardaro | L/DS | Fr. | The young Italian leads Wisconsin with 3.74 digs per. She also plays for the Italian National Team Program where she's won multiple medals and individual awards on the international stage.

Wisconsin outside hitter Audrey Flanagan leads the Badgers with 3.20 kills per set as a freshman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Mimi Colyer | OH | Graduated | The All-American outside hitter was one of the best players in the country to finish her college career before being the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Volleyball Draft.

Una Vajagić | OH | Transfer | The Serbian transferred to Arizona State after ranking second on UW in both total kills (307) and digs (275) in 2025.

Carter Booth | MB | Graduated | The 6-foot-7 All-American middle blocker hit a career-best .466 on 453 swings with 114 blocks in her final collegiate season.

Alicia Andrew | MB | Graduated | Transferred from Baylor to spend her final season in Madison where she started in all but one match.

Outlook

Riding a mix of the NCAA's best transfers and former top recruits, head coach Kelly Sheffield led Wisconsin to the sixth national semifinal in his tenure and fifth in the last seven seasons. Finishing behind Nebraska in the Big Ten, the Badgers lost to Kentucky in the semis.

What followed was a loss of four major contributors to that squad, including AVCA First Team All-American outside hitter Mimi Colyer and Third Team All-American Carter Booth. Plus, former Baylor transfer Alicia Andrew graduated and Serbian Una Vajagić transferred to Arizona State despite ranking second on the Badgers in both kills and points.

Junior setter Charlie Fuerbringer leads the small batch of returners, but her impact is immense as the California native leads the Big Ten with 11 assists per set and slots in second on UW with 2.81 digs per set. Former Ohio State transfer Grace Eagan was poised for a big 2026 at outside hitter before suffering a severe back injury against Florida on Sept. 2 that's kept her out indefinitely. Sophomore middle blocker Natalie Wardlow plays a part in UW's rotation, but two-time AVCA Honorable Mention and Miami transfer Grace Lopez is having a slow start coming off a torn ACL last spring.

Wisconsin's Lynney Tarnow leads the Badgers with over 50 blocks and a .365 hitting percentage as a freshman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a result, Sheffield had to lean a lot on portal additions and his talented freshman class. First-year outside hitter Audrey Flanagan already looks like a building block for the future as the former top-five recruit leads the team with 3.21 kills per set. Fellow freshman middle blocker Lynney Tarnow leads the team in blocks by 28 and owns a .365 hitting percentage.

Declared as one of the sport's next stars, freshman outside hitter Decelise Champion has played the part with nearly four points per set after playing with the Puerto Rico National team during the summer. Gaining valuable experience on the international level with the Italian National Team, freshman starting libero Anna Bardaro averaged 3.74 dig per set.

Outside hitter Eva Travis enjoyed multiple all-conference seasons at UC Santa Barbara before transferring to Wisconsin where she's second on the team in total points (142) and kills (130). Florida middle blocker transfer Jaela Auguste was a third team All-American last season and has followed up with a hitting percentage above .360 and 2.77 points per set.

This is another good team built by Sheffield and his coaching staff as they continue to master the right blend of transfer stars and young talent. On paper, this team probably isn't as good as last year, but they're definitely more battle tested than the Huskers in 2026. The Badgers are 7-4 against ranked opponents this season with their only defeats being to No. 2 PIttsburgh, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 9 Texas and No. 14 Stanford. Put me down for a Nebraska sweep at John Cook Arena, but this is a team I'd rather face now than in November.

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