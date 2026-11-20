Aside from a coveted national championship, there isn’t much the No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team and its historic senior class haven’t experienced. But this weekend will bring something new, even for the Cornhuskers.

Following a move made by other power conferences in the last few seasons, the Big Ten is officially hosting the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament. Hosted at Fishers Event Center — home of Major League Volleyball's Indy Ignite — the top 15 Big Ten teams will descend upon the Indianapolis suburb to compete for the inaugural title, which will conclude with a prime-time championship showdown on Nov. 25 on FOX.

Walking in as the Big Ten regular-season champion, Nebraska became one of the teams to earn a double-bye, which sets up a quarterfinal matchup against either No. 8 Indiana or No. 9 UCLA. While they'll receive the extra rest, the Huskers will need to win three matches in four days to add their fifth Big Ten trophy in the last four seasons.

Here's all you need to know as Nebraska heads to Indiana.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (28-0, 17-0 B1G) vs. No. 8 Indiana (16-10, 9-8 B1G) OR No. 9 UCLA (18-10, 9-8 B1G)

No. 1 Nebraska (28-0, 17-0 B1G) vs. No. 8 Indiana (16-10, 9-8 B1G) OR No. 9 UCLA (18-10, 9-8 B1G) When: Sunday, November 22

Sunday, November 22 Where: Fishers Event Center, Fishers, Ind.

Fishers Event Center, Fishers, Ind. Time: 11 a.m. CST

11 a.m. CST Watch: Big Ten Network

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Indiana head coach Steve Aird has the Hoosiers in position to make their second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 8 Indiana Scout

Head Coach

Steve Aird | 9th Season at Indiana; 13th as Head Coach

138-132 (.511) at Indiana; 178-200 (.471) as Head Coach

1x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 4x National Championships (DOVO & Assistant)

Previous Head Coach at Maryland

Previous assistant at Penn State, Cincinnati & Auburn

2025 Finish

L, 3-0 to No. 1 seed Texas in NCAA Regional Semifinal

2026 Record & Awards

Record: 16-10 (9-8 B1G, T-8th)

16-10 (9-8 B1G, T-8th) Notable Wins: #12 Texas A&M (3-2), RV Cal Poly (3-0), RV UCLA (3-0), #20 Washington (3-0), #25 Michigan State (3-2) & #13 Purdue (3-0)

#12 Texas A&M (3-2), RV Cal Poly (3-0), RV UCLA (3-0), #20 Washington (3-0), #25 Michigan State (3-2) & #13 Purdue (3-0) All-B1G: 2x First Team, 1x Second Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 26-1

Oct. 8, 2026, last matchup: 3-0 NU

Indiana's Jaidyn Jager leads the Hoosiers with 399.5 points and 3.64 kills per set as a premier attacker in the Big Ten. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Jaidyn Jager | OH | Soph. | Broke out as a freshman for the Hoosiers in 2025 with Second Team and All-Freshman Team Big Ten honors. Leads IU with 399.5 points and 3.64 kills per set as one of the top attackers in the conference.

Ella Boersema | MB | Jr. | Became a starter for the first time in 2025 but suffered a season-ending injury midway through the year. Returned this season and has played like one of the best offensive middles in the conference with 2.40 kills per set on a .313 hitting percentage while adding 73 blocks, which is second on the team.

Victoria Gray | MB | Soph. | Became the first freshman since 2007 at Indiana to record over 100 blocks in 2025. Sits third on the Hoosiers with 60 blocks as a sophomore this season.

Teodora Krickovic | S | Soph. | Returned as one of the best setters in the Big Ten after earning AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 as a freshman. The Serbia national team member ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.52 assists per set and a team-high 38 aces.

Avry Tatum | OPP | Gr. | After an outstanding senior year that ended with an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention award, Tatum delayed her pro career for a fifth season at Indiana, which was granted by the courts near the end of September. She's a big offensive weapon with 3.09 kills per set.

Hannah Leftridge | L/DS | Soph | Leads Indiana with 232 digs and 2.47 per set as the team's libero after appearing in 24 contests last season as a freshman.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Kiki Granberry | MB | Gr. | Played in only three matches last year before a season-ending injury at Tennessee. Joined the Hoosiers over the offseason and leads UI with 109 blocks this season, which is tied for third in the Big Ten.

Key Departures

Candela Alonso-Corcelles | OH | Graduated | The native of Spain was an AVCA All-Region and First Team All-Big Ten selection in her final collegiate season before being drafted No. 11 overall in the Major League Volleyball Draft.

Madi Sell | MB | Graduated | After missing the first part of the season, Sell returned to post 88 kills, 74 blocks, 12 digs, six aces and a career-high .395 hitting percentage in 23 matches to cap her college career.

Outlook

Entering its matchup against No. 1 Nebraska on October 8 with a 10-3 record and ranked No. 15 in the country, Indiana had high hopes for a season that looked on track to be special. While that's still possible, the Hoosiers limped to the finish line of the regular season after getting swept by the Huskers at home. Indiana posted a 6-7 record after that match, which included wins over No. 20 Washington, No. 25 Michigan State and No. 13 Purdue. However, the Hoosiers failed to improve their conference standing by suffering a close loss to No. 11 Oregon and losing 3-1 to unranked Michigan.

Sophomore outside hitter Jaidyn Jager continues to be a proficient point scorer for Indiana with 4.25 per set, which is seventh overall in the conference. After stepping away from the professional game last spring, opposite Avry Tatum was granted extra eligibility in September and she's posting over three kills per set in an unexpected addition for IU. Serbian national team player and Indiana setter Teodora Kričković is fifth in the conference in aces (38) and ranks seventh with 10.52 assists per set.

Indiana middle blocker and former Tennessee transfer Kiki Granberry ranks third in the Big Ten with 109 blocks this season. | Indiana Athletics

Tennessee transfer and middle blocker Kiki Granberry has struggled to terminate at a high clip (.258), but she's proven to be one of the best blockers in the conference. Her 109 total blocks on the season lead Indiana and are tied for third in the Big Ten. Plus, she's third overall with 1.35 blocks per set.

While ranking in the middle of the pack in most statistical categories, the Hoosiers have struggled to dig the ball this season. IU ranks last in the conference with 11.59 digs per set and libero Hannah Leftridge has one of the lowest digs-per-set marks of any starting libero in the conference with 2.47.

The Huskers had no issue scoring in their lone matchup against Indiana earlier this season as Nebraska hit .379. While the Hoosiers were able to produce a .282 team clip, they only compiled 20 digs in the straight-set sweep.

UCLA head coach Matt Werle and the Bruins enter the Big Ten Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 3-6 stretch. | UCLA Athletics

No. 9 UCLA Scout

Head Coach

Matt Werle | 1st Season at UCLA; 10th as Head Coach

18-10 (.643) at UCLA; 171-103 (.624) as Head Coach

2x NCAA Tournament Apps., 1x NCAA National Semifinal (Men's)

1x AVCA National Coach of the Year (2024, MVB), 1x MPSF Coach of the Year (2024)

Previous Head Coach at Grand Canyon (Men's) & Mesa CC

Previous assistant at Kansas, Grand Canyon & USA Volleyball

2025 Finish

L, 3-1 to No. 1 Kentucky in NCAA Second Round

2026 Record & Awards

Record: 18-10 (9-8 B1G, T-8th)

18-10 (9-8 B1G, T-8th) Notable Wins: #15 Penn State, Illinois, #18 Washington & USC

#15 Penn State, Illinois, #18 Washington & USC All-B1G: 1x First Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 16-5

Oct. 22, 2026, last matchup: 3-0 NU

UCLA middle blocker Marianna Singletary ended the regular season as the Big Ten leader in blocks (158) and blocks per set (1.52). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Marianna Singletary | MB | Gr. | The 2025 First Team All-Big Ten selection is up there for the Big Ten's best middle blocker outside of Andi Jackson. She leads the conference in blocks (158) and blocks per set (1.52) while leading the Bruins in points (372.5), kills (274) and hitting percentage (.344).

Maggie Li | OH | Sr. | The transfer from Cal is the team's leading pin attacker with 3.34 points per set and nearly three kills per set.

Eliana Urzua | OH | Soph. | Returned to UCLA after starting for the Bruins as a true freshman. Urzua averages 2.40 kills per set and ranks third on the team with 290 points.

Kate Duffey | S | Jr. | The second-year starter for the Bruins averages 8.84 assists per set and leads the team with 215 total digs.

Lola Schumacher | L | Jr. | Received First Team All-Big Ten accolades in her first season at UCLA after transferring from Wisconsin. She was averaging 3.85 digs per set before suffering a leg injury versus Maryland on Oct. 9. She hasn't played since.

Kat Lutz | L/DS | Sr. | Serving as a steady defensive specialist for the last four seasons, Lutz was thrust into the starting libero role after Schumacher went down with a leg injury on Oct. 9. In her absence, Lutz is averaging 3.28 digs per set.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Brooke Harwood | MB | Fr. | Coming out of high school as the No. 20 middle blocker in the country, the Arizona native ranks fifth on the team with 193 kills (2.24 K/S) and third in blocks with 69.

Mija Bendzuite | OPP | Soph. | The 6-foot-3 right side didn't see action in 2025 after transferring from Boca Raton CC, but she's played in 92 sets across 26 matches and 16 starts. She leads the team with 20 aces on the season.

Ava Utterback | OH | Soph. | The young transfer from Louisville averages 1.36 points per set while starting in 17 of her 28 matches played this season.

Vivian Hickman | S | Fr. | The future at setter for the Bruins, Hickman ranks second on the team with 15 aces as a dangerous serving sub off the bench.

Key Departures

Cheridyn Leverette | OH | Graduated | The Georgia native ended her collegiate career with back-to-back First Team All-Big Ten honors, including a team-high 511 points in 2025.

Brooklyn Briscoe | MB | Transfer | Tallied 165 kills (.267) and 96 blocks as a redshirt sophomore, but transferred to Florida over the offseason.

UCLA outside hitter Maggie Li averaged 3.34 points per set for the season as the Bruins' leading pin attacker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outlook

If there’s a case study in how demoralizing the Nebraska volleyball team can be for its opponents, UCLA is a prime example.

Despite losing All-American libero Lola Schumacher to a leg injury a week prior, the Bruins were riding high going into their matchup against the No. 1 Huskers. Entering the contest with a five-match winning streak — including an upset of No. 15 Penn State — UCLA quickly folded in a humiliating defeat. The Bruins hit a season-low .036 and it spiraled into a four-match losing streak.

Following their match against Nebraska, UCLA lost back-to-back, five-set marathons to Iowa on the road and No. 21 Minnesota at home. Wisconsin posted a sweep of the Bruins before they finally snapped the skid with a 3-1 win over Illinois. Despite an admirable effort from senior backup Kat Lutz, the Bruins dearly missed Schumacher and her leadership in the back row.

Marianna Singletary continued to play like one of the best middle blockers in the country and ended the regular season by leading the Big Ten with 158 total blocks and 1.52 per set while hitting .344. Cal transfer Maggie Li carried the offensive load from the pin by recording 3.34 points per set, but the offense was too inconsistent outside of Singletary and Li. As a result, UCLA went 0-4 against top-15 opponents, missing an opportunity to secure a resume-boosting victory.

At full strength in September, the Bruins were swept by first-round opponent Indiana, but it's reasonable to expect a closer result this time around. I'm not sure either UCLA or the Hoosiers can take down Nebraska, but Indiana appears to have a healthier and better team. With that said, give me Indiana to take down UCLA before losing to the Huskers.

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